THRESHOLD Announce European Tour Dates For April 2023

Threshold are about to hit Europe with their latest and critically acclaimed record Dividing Lines in spring 2023. Guitarist Karl Groom states:

"It has been too long since Threshold were on tour and the band cannot wait to get out and present Dividing Lines along with some fan favourites in 2023!"

Formed in leafy Surrey in the late ‘80s, Threshold truly blossomed in the following decade, and swiftly established themselves as the UK’s chief progressive metal standard bearers. From 1993’s Wounded Land debut onwards, the enduring creative core of guitarist Karl Groom and keyboard maestro Richard West constructed a unique new strain of heavy, progressive music, combining incisive melodies, thought-provoking lyrics and intricate but thunderous arrangements. Threshold have marched inexorably forward across three decades of creative fervour, arguably hitting a new peak of potency on the conceptual and musical splurge of 2017’s Legends Of The Shires.

With Glynn Morgan back in the fold, the Brits’ enduring line-up of Groom, West, drummer Johanne James and bassist Steve Anderson somehow pushed themselves to new heights, receiving widespread acclaim and finding themselves in more demand than ever before. Despite the unavoidable setback of a global pandemic, the band arrive in 2022 in the best of health.

Following up a newly-minted classic was always going to present Thrteshold with a challenge, but the band’s twelfth studio album swiftly confirms that the challenge has been met. Darker, heavier and even more adventurous than its predecessor, Dividing Lines reveals a band with a lot on their collective mind, while also boasting some of the most wildly inventive and melodically potent material they have ever recorded.

Available formats:

- CD Digi

- 2 LP Gatefold

* Black

* Gold

* Crystal Clear Orange Black Splatter

* Orange Black Marbled

* Transparent Red Black Splatter

Tracklisting:

"Haunted"

"Hall Of Echoes"

"Let It Burn"

"Silenced"

"The Domino Effect"

"Complex"

"King Of Nothing"

"Lost Along The Way"

"Run"

"Defence Condition"

"Complex" lyric video:

"King Of Nothing" lyric video:

"Silenced" video:

Lineup:

Glynn Morgan - vocals

Karl Groom - guitars

Richard West - keyboards

Steve Anderson - bass

Johanne James - drums

(Photo - Robert Burress)