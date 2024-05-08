THRESHOLD Release 2024 Remixes Of Wounded Land And Psychedelicatessen

Formed in leafy Surrey in the late ’80s, Threshold truly blossomed in the following decade and swiftly established themselves as the U.K.’s chief progressive metal standard bearers. From 1993’s Wounded Land debut onwards, the enduring creative core of guitarist Karl Groom and keyboard maestro Richard West constructed a unique strain of heavy progressive music, combining incisive melodies, thought-provoking lyrics, and intricate but thunderous arrangements. Threshold have marched inexorably forward across three decades of creative fervor, arguably hitting a new peak of potency on the conceptual and musical feast of 2017’s Legends Of The Shires.

With vocalist Glynn Morgan back in the fold, the Brits’ enduring line-up of Groom, West, drummer Johanne James, and bassist Steve Anderson somehow pushed themselves to new heights receiving widespread critical acclaim. The band’s latest (and 12th) studio album, Dividing Lines, was darker, heavier, and even more adventurous than its predecessor, boasting some of the most wildly inventive and melodically potent material they have ever recorded.

Now the band has embarked on a comprehensive reissue campaign of their earlier releases, newly remixed and remastered in 2024 including fresh new vinyl formats and CDs with bonus material.

Kicking off with the aforementioned debut Wounded Land (featuring Damian Wilson on vocals) and 1994’s Psychedelicatessen (where Glynn Morgan was recruited to front the band). The band will also embark on the career-spanning Threshold Through Time tour across Europe this October.

Wounded Land reissue formats (order here):

- 2LP, trans green, limited 1100 copies

- CD

Psychedelicatessen reissue formats (order here):

- 2LP, trans violet, limited 1100 copies

- CD

Threshold Through Time Tour:

October

9 – Ittre, Belgium – Zik Zak

10 – Pratteln, Switzerland – Z7

11 – Aschaffenburg, Germany – Colos Saal

12 – Zoetermeer, Netherlands – Boerderij

13 – Bilzen, Belgium – South Of Heaven

15 – Munich, Germany – Feierwerk

16 – Stuttgart, Germany – Im Wizemann

17 – Neunkirchen, Germany – Neue Geblasehalle

18 – Essen, Germany – Turock

19 – Helmond, Netherlands – Cacaofabriek