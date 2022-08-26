THRESHOLD Release New Single "King Of Nothing"; Lyric Video

Threshold returns with their 12th full-length album, Dividing Lines, to be released on November 18 via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, they reveal the second single from the album, "King Of Nothing", alongside a lyric video.

Glynn Morgan comments on the song: “It's about moving on, accepting defeat and just moving on, instead of spending the rest of your life blaming yourself or whoever for things not going the way you'd hoped. As hard as it may seem, don't give up, just press reset, and smile! grab your dreams and start over again, be the King of your own destiny! 'King of Nothing' is the first single I have written for Threshold since 'Innocent' back in 1994 during my first stint with the band, and it feels awesome and exciting to have one of my songs chosen for release as a single from the new album Dividing Lines.”

Check out the lyric video below, and listen to the song on all platforms, here.

Dividing Lines marks the second album since the return of former vocalist Glynn Morgan, who reunited with the band on their previous effort Legends Of The Shires (2017). A darker album than Legends Of The Shires, the band has described it as “Legends’ darker, moodier older brother”.

Available formats:

- CD Digi

- 2 LP Gatefold

* Black

* Gold

* Crystal Clear Orange Black Splatter

* Orange Black Marbled

* Transparent Red Black Splatter

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Haunted"

"Hall Of Echoes"

"Let It Burn"

"Silenced"

"The Domino Effect"

"Complex"

"King Of Nothing"

"Lost Along The Way"

"Run"

"Defence Condition"

"Silenced" video:

Lineup:

Glynn Morgan - vocals

Karl Groom - guitars

Richard West - keyboards

Steve Anderson - bass

Johanne James - drums

(Photo - Robert Burress)