THRESHOLD Release Remixed Versions Of Classic Albums On CD And Limited Edition Vinyl; "Freaks" Lyric Video Posted

Threshold are excited to announce the release of newly remixed editions of their first four groundbreaking albums: Clone, Extinct Instinct, Wounded Land and Psychedelicatessen. The albums have been meticulously revisited by guitarist Karl Groom and keyboardist Richard West, bringing these early classics into the modern era with enhanced sonic clarity while preserving their original power and intricacy.

These remixed versions are available on CD and limited edition vinyl, with exclusive transparent color variants for each album. Get yours here.

Limited-Edition Vinyl Releases:

- Clone: Clear Orange 2LP

- Extinct Instinct: Clear Yellow

- Wounded Land: Transparent Green

- Psychedelicatessen: Transparent Violet

To celebrate the re-release of Clone, the band has also dropped a brand-new lyric video for the track "Freaks", featuring the remixed audio from the album.

The song holds a special place in Threshold's history as one of the first tracks written for Clone, and it marks a pivotal moment when Mac (Andrew "Mac" McDermott) joined the band.

Karl Groom on 'Freaks': "‘Freaks’ was one of the first songs written for Clone and was a starting point for Mac joining Threshold. We’re looking forward to playing this on our upcoming tour."

Richard West added: "It’s amazing to be releasing ‘Freaks’ as a single again over a quarter of a century after it first came out. It was the first song we released after Mac joined the band, and our 2024 remix makes it sound brand new all over again."

About the remixes:

Each album has been remixed from the original multitrack recordings, bringing new life to these iconic records from Threshold’s formative years. Speaking about the remixing process, Karl Groom shared: "There were obvious shortcomings in the sound of early albums with budget being limited at the time. We've brought the sonic quality up to modern standards while retaining the original performances. It’s great to look back at our formative years and the way you take chances in composition that experience would probably make you look at differently."

Richard West added: "Nuclear Blast approached us about reissuing our back catalogue, and that gave us the perfect opportunity to go back to the original tapes and improve the quality of the mixes. It’s been really nostalgic going back and restoring them to how they were always supposed to sound."

These remixed albums represent a new chapter for fans both old and new, combining the raw creativity of Threshold’s early work with a refined, modern production.

Karl Groom Reflects on the Evolution of Threshold’s Sound: "Anything released before 'Dead Reckoning' feels like a different era completely. That is partly because Mac is unfortunately no longer with us, but also because founding members like Jon Jeary and Nick Midson had moved on, and the sound changed accordingly."