THRESHOLD Unleash Lyric Video For New Single "Complex"

Threshold returns with their 12th full-length album, Dividing Lines, to be released on November 18 via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, they reveal the third single from the album, 'Complex", alongside a lyric video.

Guitarist Karl Groom comments: "'Complex' was the 2nd song written for Dividing Lines and I love the energy that Johanne injected into the song, particularly on the pre-choruses. The idea for the solo came about by accident when I left a parallel pitch shift on the lead sound whilst making the demo. We can’t wait to release the album and have the chance to tour again."

Check out the lyric video below, and listen to the song on all platforms, here.

Dividing Lines marks the second album since the return of former vocalist Glynn Morgan, who reunited with the band on their previous effort Legends Of The Shires (2017). A darker album than Legends Of The Shires, the band has described it as “Legends’ darker, moodier older brother”.

Available formats:

- CD Digi

- 2 LP Gatefold

* Black

* Gold

* Crystal Clear Orange Black Splatter

* Orange Black Marbled

* Transparent Red Black Splatter

Tracklisting:

"Haunted"

"Hall Of Echoes"

"Let It Burn"

"Silenced"

"The Domino Effect"

"Complex"

"King Of Nothing"

"Lost Along The Way"

"Run"

"Defence Condition"

"King Of Nothing" lyric video:

"Silenced" video:

Lineup:

Glynn Morgan - vocals

Karl Groom - guitars

Richard West - keyboards

Steve Anderson - bass

Johanne James - drums

(Photo - Robert Burress)