THRON Resigns With Listenable Records

Listenable Records has announced Thron have resigned with the label for an additional multi album deal.

Thron comment "We are proud to announce that we have renewed our record deal with Listenable Records. Listenable Records have released three Thron albums and have proven to be exceptionally reliable and dependable partners. Thank you for all the support."

Formed in 2015 as a project of experienced, devoted musicians from German bands in the Black Forest region, Thron's initial goals were to play authentic black/death in the spirit of the early to mid '90s. Although born in Germany, Thron could originate from a Nordic country: heavily influenced by bands like Dissection, Unanimated, Possessed and Mercyful Fate among others, adding traditional heavy metal flavour a la Judas Priest, the band create a blazing symbiosis of icy melodies, harshness and a haunting atmosphere.

Thron released their self-titled debut album in 2017; The following year saw the release of the much critically acclaimed Abysmal, and the stunning third album Pilgrim, its roaring response vigorously spread the name across the globe thanks to their diabolical twin guitar black/death metal attacks .

Thron delved further in the musical territory they 've been treading on and reinforced all foundations on their latest album Dust (2023), putting more emphasis on slashing wicked blackened death metal melodies solidified by catchy heavy metal original vibes with great balance to spellbinding result.

(Photo – Thomas Rossi)