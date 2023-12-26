THRONE OF THORNS Release “Underworld” Single; Debut Album Out In February

Throne Of Thorns has released their first single and music video for the song “Underworld”.

“As the first single of the album, this song is based on personal experiences, highlighting the difficult struggle faced by many due to the contemporary lack of empathy within an increasingly individualistic society. It focuses on the impact of bullying and the conflicting emotions experienced by victims,” Throne Of Thorns comments.

With power and precision, Throne Of Thorns, a new Belgian metal band, masterfully forges harmonious melodies and dynamic vocals over a solid foundation of captivating guitar riffs. Founded by guitarist and songwriter Thomas Jethro Verleye, the band has assembled a talented lineup of musicians, including the Ostrogoth vocalist Josey Hindrix, Wim Rotthier on keyboards, Guy Vercruysse (Reject The Sickness) backing vocals, production, mixing, and Baruch Van Bellegem on drums.

Throne Of Thorns crafts a unique sonic journey by seamlessly blending melodic, heavy, power, and progressive metal, appealing to a diverse audience… for fans of Blind Guardian, Gamma Ray, Fates Warning, Avantasia, Stratovarius, and Helloween. Their full-length debut album Converging Parallel Worlds is a musical rollercoaster, dealing with the pressing issues of global injustice, delving into the seductive grip of capitalism, power abuse and self-indulgence. The album's title serves as a metaphor for the dwindling time left to alter our destructive course, preventing Earth and humanity from succumbing to the ravages of relentless prosperity. With soaring melodies and memorable choruses, Throne Of Thorns creates music that lingers in the mind, revealing new layers with each listen.

The mastering of the album was entrusted to Jacob Hansen, an internationally acclaimed Danish producer known for his unwavering commitment to sonic perfection.

Converging Parallel Worlds will be released on February 16, 2024 as Digipack CD and digital streaming / download format. Preorder at roar.gr.

Tracklisting:

“Rise”

“Storm Maker”

“Atomic Retribution”

“Black Diamond”

“Converging Parallel Worlds”

“Underworld”

“Throne Of Thorns”

“Fire And Ice”

“Underworld” video:

Throne of Thorns are:

Thomas Jethro Verleye – Lead & rhythm guitars, bass, orchestral arrangements

Josey Hindrix – Lead & backing vocals

Wim Rotthier – Keyboards & piano

Guy Vercruysse – Backing vocals

Baruch Van Bellegem – Drums