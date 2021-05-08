THROUGH THE OCULUS Release "Order Of The Eye" Video

California based Through The Oculus - comprised of lead vocalist Sarah Gamblin, guitarist / vocalist Randy Blount, bassist Lauren Weatherford, and drummer Eric Freeman - explores the spaces between melodic death metal, hard rock and classic heavy metal with a unique creative imprint that is very much their own.

Their latest music video "Order Of The Eye" is a high octane preview of what you can expect from the band's live show, equal parts raw fury and controlled chaos. Vocalist Sarah Gamblin cuts through the tightly executed riffs with a guttural vocal presence that eschews obvious comparisons, while guitarist Randy Blount showcases his serpentine guitar style that manages to sound angular and menacing, without losing any of its technical elegance. Strong performances from bassist Lauren Weatherford and drummer Eric Freeman propel the song forward at breakneck speeds without ever feeling off the rails - lending a crushing sense of heaviness and firmly anchoring the tune. Fans of In Flames, Lamb Of God, Arch Enemy and At The Gates will all find something to love here.

Through The Oculus recently signed with LA-based Metal Assault Records. The label will be releasing the band's self-titled full-length album, TTO, on CD and digital platforms on June 4th. Pre-orders for the CD and merch bundles are available now via Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

"Lilith And Lazarus"

"Order Of The Eye"

"Harvester Of Souls"

"Obses"

"Revenge Of The Drake"

"Amorphous"

"Dystopian Love"

"N-humane"

"Defiled Kingdom"

For further details,visit Through The Oculus on Facebook.