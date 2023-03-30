THROW THE FIGHT Announce Strangeworld Album, Release "Hourglass" Single And Video

With over 50,000 albums sold, 700,000+ monthly Spotify listeners, and more than 100 million streams, American hard rock experts, Throw The Fight, have already developed impressive numbers throughout their band history.

Three years after the release of their latest album, Settle Your Sins, the band marks their return as they officially announce the release of their upcoming full-length, entitled Strangeworld, out June 30 via Long Branch Records. Produced by Josh Gilbert and Joseph McQueen (As I Lay Dying, Bad Wolves, Light The Torch, Upon A Burning Body), the record is a potent distillation of the strengths of their catalog and a huge step forward to the future.

In conjunction with this announcement, today, the band released their new single, "Hourglass," alongside a brand new video - marking the second track released off Strangeworld - following the single, "Cover Your Tracks". Watch both videos below.

Singer Kade Katz comments: "An hourglass resembles the passage of time and serves as a reminder that time and moments are precious. It's a reminder to embrace life and be grateful for our limited time on this planet."

With a diehard audience earned the old-school way, and modern rock anthems suited for the digital age, Throw The Fight celebrates two decades of passion and perseverance. Mixing soaring melodicism and heavy bombast without ever sacrificing hooks, this Minnesota outfit was built to last.

Strangeworld will be released as LP Edition incl. transparent vinyl with blue streaks, CD Edition, Stream and Download. Exclusive T-Shirt+CD/LP Bundles are available for pre-order at the Long Branch Records Shop. Pre-order Strangeworld here:

Strangeworld tracklisting:

"Cover Your Tracks"

"Obey"

"Lost Without You"

"Sorry, Not Sorry"

"Hourglass"

"Shadow Self"

"Lost In The Lies"

"Snake Mountain"

"Wake Up!"

"Hourglass" video:

"Cover Your Tracks" video:

Throw The Fight are:

Kade Kastelitz - Vocals

Ryan Baustert - Guitar/Vocals

Kris Weiser - Guitar

Jeff Baustert - Drums