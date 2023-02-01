THROW THE FIGHT Sign To Long Branch Records, Announce European Tour

Long Branch Records welcomes American hard rock band, Throw The Fight, to their artist roster. With over 50,000 albums sold, 660,000+ monthly Spotify listeners, and more than 100 million streams, Throw The Fight has already developed impressive numbers throughout their band history.

The Minneapolis-based group is currently putting the finishing touches on their fifth studio album with producers Josh Gilbert and Joseph McQueen (As I Lay Dying, Bad Wolves, Spiritbox, Light The Torch, Upon a Burning Body).

Throw The Fight guitarist Ryan Baustert comments: "We're incredibly excited to work with Long Branch Records and SPV teams, and it feels great to partner with a label that understands what we're trying to accomplish. Long Branch has an awesome track record of breaking bands and developing some of the most exciting artists in rock and metal right now."

Long Branch Records label manager Manuel Schoenfeld comments: "I am really looking forward to working with Throw The Fight. The band has already impressively proven that they can inspire many people with their music, so I'm even more pleased that we could win them for Long Branch Records. The new material contains strong hooks, catchy melodies and is superbly produced. I am already very excited about how it will be received."

In conjunction with the signing announcement, today, Throw The Fight have announced a European tour in support of their new material. Tickets are on sale this Friday February 3.

Live is the avenue in which Throw The Fight truly come to life and they've put countless miles on the road, winning over new fans in a grassroots, tried and true way: one city, one gig, and one venue at a time. The group has embarked on plenty of national touring. They've supported Bullet For My Valentine and Black Veil Brides on the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour and as direct support for All That Remains throughout Canada. They have also logged dates with Avenged Sevenfold, Papa Roach, Nonpoint, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and more, in addition to festivals such as The Vans Warped Tour, Rock Fest and Rock USA.

Tour dates (with special guests Atena & Elwood Stray)

April

28 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Richter

29 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Fangelset

30 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee

May

2 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli

3 - Berlin, Germany - Badehaus

4 - Prague, Czech Republic - Café V Lese

5 - Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka

8 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Kesselhaus

9 - Munich, Germany - Orangehouse

10 - Cologne, Germany - Helios 37

12 - Zaandam, Netherlands - Flux

13/ - Paris, France - L'International

15 - Manchester, UK - Satan's Hollow

16 - Birmingham, UK - Dead Wax

17 - London, UK - O2 Academy2 Islington

Throw The Fight are:

Kade Kastelitz - Vocals

Ryan Baustert - Guitar/Vocals

Kris Weiser - Guitar

Jeff Baustert - Drums