THULCANDRA Announce New Album Hail The Abyss, Unleash Music Video For Intense First Single

Black death metal force, Thulcandra, has announced the release of their new studio album. Hail The Abyss will be unleashed on May 19 via Napalm Records, and sees the band prove yet again why they’re atop death metal’s malefic vedette.

Thulcandra’s rise to power ignited when the Germany-based outfit unleashed their debut album, Fallen Angel’s Dominion, upon metaldom in 2010. The group, fronted by founding member and visionary Steffen Kummerer (also of Obscura fame), have tightened their hibernal grip on blackened death metal since. The desolate melodic emanations in follow-up studio records Under a Frozen Sun (2011), Ascension Lost (2015), and the chart-topping, 2021-album A Dying Wish, dedicated to late drummer Chris Kratzer, solidified Thulcandra as a superior force, expertly thrusting the magic and mystery of mid-’90s melodic black-death metal into the modern era.

Their fifth attack, Hail The Abyss, showcases the band‘s affinity for dark, aggressive and mellifluous metal while the album rips and terrorizes with the intensity of hell. As always, Thulcandra's about a vibe - there's always a unique "feel" that's distinctly old-school, but without the tired trappings of it.

Give ear, as in support of their upcoming record release, today, the four-piece not only continues to gear up for their first ever North American tour, but has just unleashed a video for their new, fierce album single, "As I Walk Through The Gateway".

Says band guitarist/vocalist Steffen Kummerer: "'As I Walk Through The Gateway' turned into a catchy, relentless and melodic exercise of black & death metal that blends the strengths of the band in a unique form. Catch the band on their first North American tour alongside Fleshgod Apocalypse, Obscura and Wolfheart to feel the blistering power behind this composition in a live setting." Watch the video below.

Cooperation with renowned producer Dan Swanö (Dissection, Opeth, Katatonia) was compulsory, as was the re-invitation to cover-master Lochner.

"With Hail The Abyss, we just count the 5th album within 20 years of Thulcandra“, Kummerer continues. "A banger, and a diverse record that shows a unique blend of black and death metal, combined with classic heavy metal twin guitars. The album turned out excellent and Dan Swanö delivered a splendid mix - raw, natural and showcasing each individual musician on the record. Hail The Abyss undoubtedly turned into a highlight of our long lasting career.“

Hail The Abyss will be available in the following formats:

- 1CD Digipak, incl. Bonustracks

- 1CD Jewel Case

- 1LP Gatefold Black

- 1LP Gatefold Silver

- Ltd. Die Hard Vinyl Boxset (contains several highly collectable items, all packed in wooden box)

- Digital Album

- CD Digipak + Shirt Bundle

Pre-order here.

Hail The Abyss tracklisting:

"In The Eye Of Heaven"

"Hail The Abyss"

"At Night"

"Velvet Damnation"

"On The Wings Of Cosmic Fire"

"Acheronian Cult"

"As I Walk Through The Gateway"

"Blood Of Slaves"

"In Darkness We Descend"

"The Final Closure"

"The Second Fall" - Live (CD Bonus Track)

1"Deliverance In Sin And Death" - Live (CD Bonus Track)

"As I Walk Through The Gateway" video:

Thulcandra is:

Steffen Kummerer - Guitars & Vocals

Mariano Delastik - Guitars

Carsten Schorn - Bass

Alessandro Delastik - Drums

(Photo - Grzegorz Golebiowski)