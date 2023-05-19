THULCANDRA Celebrate Album Release Day With Visualizer For Final Single "On The Wings Of Cosmic Fire"

Blackened death metal force, Thulcandra, are celebrating the release of their new studio album, Hail The Abyss, out now via Napalm Records.

"With Hail The Abyss, we count the 5th album within 20 years of Thulcandra“, guitarist/vocalist Steffen Kummerer recently said. "A banger, and a diverse record that shows a unique blend of black and death metal, combined with classic heavy metal twin guitars. Hail The Abyss undoubtedly turned into a highlight of our long lasting career.“

Indeed, Hail The Abyss proves yet again why Thulcandra are atop death metal’s malefic vedette - showcasing their affinity for dark, aggressive and mellifluous metal while the entire album rips and terrorizes with the intensity of hell! As always, Thulcandra's about a vibe - there's always a unique "feel" that's distinctly old-school, but without the tired trappings of it.

In support of today's record release, the band just unleashed a new visualizer video for the final, crushing mid-tempo album single, "On The Wings Of Cosmic Fire".

Thulcandra’s rise to power ignited when the Germany-based outfit unleashed their debut album, Fallen Angel’s Dominion, upon metaldom in 2010. The group, fronted by founding member and visionary Steffen Kummerer (also of Obscura fame), have tightened their hibernal grip on blackened death metal since. The desolate melodic emanations in follow-up studio records Under a Frozen Sun (2011), Ascension Lost (2015), and the chart-topping, 2021-album A Dying Wish, dedicated to late drummer Chris Kratzer, solidified Thulcandra as a superior force, expertly thrusting the magic and mystery of mid-’90s melodic black-death metal into the modern era.

Hail The Abyss was produced and recorded by Steffen Kummerer at Klangfabrik, Germany, and was mixed and mastered by renowned producer Dan Swanö (Dissection, Opeth, Katatonia).

Order here.

Hail The Abyss tracklisting:

"In The Eye Of Heaven"

"Hail The Abyss"

"At Night"

"Velvet Damnation"

"On The Wings Of Cosmic Fire"

"Acheronian Cult"

"As I Walk Through The Gateway"

"Blood Of Slaves"

"In Darkness We Descend"

"The Final Closure"

"The Second Fall" - Live (CD Bonus Track)

1"Deliverance In Sin And Death" - Live (CD Bonus Track)

"Blood Of Slaves" visualizer:

"Hail The Abyss" video:

"As I Walk Through The Gateway" video:

Thulcandra is:

Steffen Kummerer - Guitars & Vocals

Mariano Delastik - Guitars

Carsten Schorn - Bass

Alessandro Delastik - Drums

(Photo - Grzegorz Golebiowski)