THULCANDRA Gearing Up For First Ever North American Tour; Official "Frozen Kingdom" Live Video Streaming
February 4, 2023, 8 minutes ago
Thulcandra have released an official live video for "Frozen Kingdom" in anticipation of their upcoming first ever North American tour. Check it out below.
Steffen Kummerer of Thulcandra: "In February and March, we embark on our first North American tour supporting Fleshgod Apocalypse, Obscura and Wolfheart. This nationwide tour will be the first shows in the United States and Canada for Thulcandra. Pick up your tickets and don’t miss out on the tour of the year!“
Tour dates:
February
18 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
19 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
20 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
21 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
22 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
23 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
24 - Lincoln, NE - The Royal Grove
25 - Minneapolis, MN - The Underground
26 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
27 - Detroit, MI - Small's
28 - Toronto, ON - Axis
March
1 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell
2 - Montreal, QC - Studio TD
3 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
4 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
5 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
6 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
7 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
8 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
10 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
11 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live
12 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live
13 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
14 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
15 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent