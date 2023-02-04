THULCANDRA Gearing Up For First Ever North American Tour; Official "Frozen Kingdom" Live Video Streaming

Thulcandra have released an official live video for "Frozen Kingdom" in anticipation of their upcoming first ever North American tour. Check it out below.

Steffen Kummerer of Thulcandra: "In February and March, we embark on our first North American tour supporting Fleshgod Apocalypse, Obscura and Wolfheart. This nationwide tour will be the first shows in the United States and Canada for Thulcandra. Pick up your tickets and don’t miss out on the tour of the year!“

Tour dates:

February

18 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

19 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

20 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

21 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

22 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

23 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

24 - Lincoln, NE - The Royal Grove

25 - Minneapolis, MN - The Underground

26 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

27 - Detroit, MI - Small's

28 - Toronto, ON - Axis

March

1 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

2 - Montreal, QC - Studio TD

3 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

4 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

5 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

6 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

7 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

8 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

10 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

11 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

12 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live

13 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

14 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

15 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent