THULCANDRA Share New Album Title Track "Hail The Abyss"; Music Video

Black death metal force, Thulcandra, will release their new studio album, Hail The Abyss, on May 19 via Napalm Records.

Following the recent release of their music video for first single, "As I Walk Through The Gateway", today, the German four-piece has shared their diabolic album title track, "Hail The Abyss". Watch a music video below.

The band’s forthcoming magnum opus proves yet again why they’re atop death metal’s malefic vedette. It showcases their affinity for dark, aggressive and mellifluous metal while the entire album rips and terrorizes with the intensity of hell. As always, Thulcandra's about a vibe - there's always a unique "feel" that's distinctly old-school, but without the tired trappings of it.

Preparing to return from their debut US tour alongside Fleshgod Apocalypse, Obscura & Wolfheart, guitarist/vocalist Steffen Kummerer comments about the new single: "The title track of our upcoming album, Hail The Abyss, turned into a sharp and pushing composition that blends a balanced mix of black and death metal. The record turned out as we hoped it will, and the video produced by Grupa13 (Behemoth, Kreator, Arch Enemy) might be the most iconic clip we came up with in our 20 year long lasting career.“

Thulcandra’s rise to power ignited when the Germany-based outfit unleashed their debut album, Fallen Angel’s Dominion, upon metaldom in 2010. The group, fronted by founding member and visionary Steffen Kummerer (also of Obscura fame), have tightened their hibernal grip on blackened death metal since. The desolate melodic emanations in follow-up studio records Under a Frozen Sun (2011), Ascension Lost (2015), and the chart-topping, 2021-album A Dying Wish, dedicated to late drummer Chris Kratzer, solidified Thulcandra as a superior force, expertly thrusting the magic and mystery of mid-’90s melodic black-death metal into the modern era.

Cooperation with renowned producer Dan Swanö (Dissection, Opeth, Katatonia) was compulsory, as was the re-invitation to cover-master Lochner.

"With Hail The Abyss, we just count the 5th album within 20 years of Thulcandra“, Kummerer continues. "A banger, and a diverse record that shows a unique blend of black and death metal, combined with classic heavy metal twin guitars. The album turned out excellent and Dan Swanö delivered a splendid mix - raw, natural and showcasing each individual musician on the record. Hail The Abyss undoubtedly turned into a highlight of our long lasting career.“

Hail The Abyss will be available in the following formats:

- 1CD Digipak, incl. Bonustracks

- 1CD Jewel Case

- 1LP Gatefold Black

- 1LP Gatefold Silver

- Ltd. Die Hard Vinyl Boxset (contains several highly collectable items, all packed in wooden box)

- Digital Album

- CD Digipak + Shirt Bundle

Pre-order here.

Hail The Abyss tracklisting:

"In The Eye Of Heaven"

"Hail The Abyss"

"At Night"

"Velvet Damnation"

"On The Wings Of Cosmic Fire"

"Acheronian Cult"

"As I Walk Through The Gateway"

"Blood Of Slaves"

"In Darkness We Descend"

"The Final Closure"

"The Second Fall" - Live (CD Bonus Track)

1"Deliverance In Sin And Death" - Live (CD Bonus Track)

"As I Walk Through The Gateway" video:

Thulcandra is:

Steffen Kummerer - Guitars & Vocals

Mariano Delastik - Guitars

Carsten Schorn - Bass

Alessandro Delastik - Drums

(Photo - Grzegorz Golebiowski)