THULCANDRA Shares Visualizer For New Single "Blood Of Slaves"

While blackened death metal force, Thulcandra, is currently gearing up for the release of their forthcoming studio album, Hail The Abyss, today, the German four-piece has unleashed a visualizer video for brand new single, "Blood Of Slaves". Hail The Abyss, the band's fifth offering, will be out on May 19 via Napalm Records.

The record proves yet again why Thulcandra are atop death metal’s malefic vedette. It showcases their affinity for dark, aggressive and mellifluous metal while the entire album rips and terrorizes with the intensity of hell. As always, Thulcandra's about a vibe - there's always a unique "feel" that's distinctly old-school, but without the tired trappings of it.

Following previously-released singles, "As I Walk Through The Gateway" and the album’s blistering title track, the band just returned from their first US-tour ever alongside Fleshgod Apocalypse, Obscura and Wolfheart.

Guitarist/vocalist Steffen Kummerer on the new single: "'Blood Of Slaves' might be one of the fastest and most aggressive songs on our new album "Hail The Abyss“. With sharp riffing and sheer endless aggression, the song pushes relentlessly."

Thulcandra’s rise to power ignited when the Germany-based outfit unleashed their debut album, Fallen Angel’s Dominion, upon metaldom in 2010. The group, fronted by founding member and visionary Steffen Kummerer (also of Obscura fame), have tightened their hibernal grip on blackened death metal since. The desolate melodic emanations in follow-up studio records Under a Frozen Sun (2011), Ascension Lost (2015), and the chart-topping, 2021-album A Dying Wish, dedicated to late drummer Chris Kratzer, solidified Thulcandra as a superior force, expertly thrusting the magic and mystery of mid-’90s melodic black-death metal into the modern era.

Cooperation with renowned producer Dan Swanö (Dissection, Opeth, Katatonia) was compulsory, as was the re-invitation to cover-master Lochner.

"With Hail The Abyss, we just count the 5th album within 20 years of Thulcandra“, Kummerer states. "A banger, and a diverse record that shows a unique blend of black and death metal, combined with classic heavy metal twin guitars. The album turned out excellent and Dan Swanö delivered a splendid mix - raw, natural and showcasing each individual musician on the record. Hail The Abyss undoubtedly turned into a highlight of our long lasting career.“

Hail The Abyss will be available in the following formats:

- 1CD Digipak, incl. Bonustracks

- 1CD Jewel Case

- 1LP Gatefold Black

- 1LP Gatefold Silver

- Ltd. Die Hard Vinyl Boxset (contains several highly collectable items, all packed in wooden box)

- Digital Album

- CD Digipak + Shirt Bundle

Hail The Abyss tracklisting:

"In The Eye Of Heaven"

"Hail The Abyss"

"At Night"

"Velvet Damnation"

"On The Wings Of Cosmic Fire"

"Acheronian Cult"

"As I Walk Through The Gateway"

"Blood Of Slaves"

"In Darkness We Descend"

"The Final Closure"

"The Second Fall" - Live (CD Bonus Track)

1"Deliverance In Sin And Death" - Live (CD Bonus Track)

Thulcandra is:

Steffen Kummerer - Guitars & Vocals

Mariano Delastik - Guitars

Carsten Schorn - Bass

Alessandro Delastik - Drums

