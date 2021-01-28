THULCANDRA To Re-Release First Three Albums On Strictly Limited Coloured Vinyl In April; New Live Video For "Fallen Angel’s Dominion" Streaming

Germany’s answer to Swedish old school death metal in the style of Dissection, Necrophobic and Unanimated, Thulcandra, will re-release their three albums - Fallen Angel’s Dominion, Under A Frozen Sun and Ascension Lost - on strictly limited coloured vinyl via Napalm Records on April 23. All three albums have gained classic status within the genre and are currently completely sold out on vinyl.

Together with the pre-order start, Thulcandra have released a live video for “Fallen Angel’s Dominion”, recorded in 2010 in their hometown Munich.

Thulcandra on the new video: “For our fans supporting Thulcandra since the very beginning, we produced a few selected video clips with footage shot in Munich, Germany. Enjoy the title track of our debut album “Fallen Angel’s Dominion”, performed live back in 2010.”

Thulcandra on the re-releases: “With sheer endless patience our fans asked constantly for new vinyl editions of our first three albums. While Thulcandra are working in full swing on the new album, Napalm Records granted our wish to re-release Fallen Angel’s Dominion, Under A Frozen Sun and Ascension Lost as limited editions featuring massive gatefold covers. Since 2010, each record has been ornated and adorned with a grand artwork of Kristian - the Necrolod - Wahlin. To savour each album in its full glory, listen to the music, read through all lyrics and discover each and every detail in those ice cold, freezing and lastly inimitable cover artworks.”

Fallen Angel’s Dominion and Under A Frozen Sun will be available in the following format:

- LP Gatefold Vinyl Silver – strictly limited to 200 (Napalm Records Mailorder only)

Ascension Lost will be available in the following format:

- 2 LP Gatefold Vinyl Silver – strictly limited to 200 (Napalm Records Mailorder only)

All three albums will also be available on bronze vinyl, strictly limited to 100 (Thulcandra Store only).

Fallen Angel’s Dominion (Pre-order here)

Tracklisting:

"In The Realm Of thousand Deaths"

"Night Eternal"

"Fallen Angel's Dominion"

"Frozen Kingdom"

"Everlasting Fire"

"Spirit Of The Night"

"Legions Of Darkness"

"In Silence We Eternally Sleep"

"The Somberlain"

Under A Frozen Sun (Pre-order here)

Tracklisting:

"In Blood And Fire"

"Black Flags Of Hate"

"Ritual Of Sight"

"Under A Frozen Sun"

"Aeon Of Darkness"

"Echoing Voices (A Cold Breeze Of Death)"

"Gates Of Eden"

"Life Demise"

Ascension Lost (Pre-order here)

Tracklisting:

"The First Rebellion"

"Throne Of Will"

"Deliverance In Sin And Death"

"Demigod Imprisoned"

Interlude

"Exalted Resistance"

"The Second Fall"

"Sorrow Of The One"

"Ascension Lost"

Outro

"Perishness Around Us" (Bonus Track)

"Frozen Kingdom" (Bonus Track)

"Dreaming" (Bonus Track)

"Immortality" (Bonus Track)

Thulcandra are:

Steffen Kummerer - Vocals, Guitars

M.D. - Lead-Guitar

Erebor - Drums