Thunder And Lightning: Unleashing The Metal Giants Of Eurovision

There’s nothing in the world quite like Eurovision. Not only is it the biggest song competition in the world, but also one of the most widely spectated events on Earth. Each year an estimated 180 million people tune in from across the globe to marvel, cheer, and gawk at its bizarre coterie of musicians from the frozen tundra of Iceland to the dust of the Australian outback. This year, oddschecker – which compares odds and offers on Eurovision’s prospective winner – has Sweden down as frontrunner and likely to take the crown for what would be the seventh time, putting the country on a par with Ireland as the most successful nation in the show’s 67 year history.



Part of what makes Eurovision so special is that there are no real rules determining what kind of artists, bands and songs can straddle the stage to represent a given nation. While there are some core tropes that have proven over the years to be crowd-pleasers – think of ABBA as the epitome of this – there lurks a surprising undercurrent to the contest.



Every once in a while, this hidden thread spits out bizarre and impressively heavy metal and rock acts that, on the odd occasion, even carry the day. Here we’re taking a look at the very best of these. From legacy acts, to demonic novelty artists, there’s no escaping the fact that Eurovision can at times turn forth surprisingly metal hits.

2006: Lordi – Hard Rock Hallelujah



Perhaps the most memorable metal band to ever compete in Eurovision are Lordi, who, with their insane demon costumes that make them look like members of KISS returned from the dead, stunned everyone. That they were even at Eurovision was mind-blowing – that they won the competition for Finland that year, unbelievable.

2007: Eiríkur Hauksson – Valentine Lost



Heavy metal vocalist Eiríkur Hauksson represented Iceland in the 2007 competition with the soaring power ballad, Valentine Lost. He also had a runner-up tune in the 1986 national contest, Gefðu mér gaum. Make no mistake, Hauksson is no tribute act – he’s a dyed in the wool metal front man who has been heading up Power Metal band Artch under the moniker Eric Hawk. Sadly Valentine Lost placed just 13th in the Semi-final, not doing enough to qualify for the main event.



2008: Teräsbetoni – Missä Miehet Ratsastaa



No doubt looking to capitalize on the success of their compatriots from 2006, Power Metal band Teräsbetoni served up some classic symphonic shredding with their tune Missä Miehet Ratsastaa in 2008 - but sadly failed to make the same impression.



2010: MaNga – We Could Be The Same



Eurovision acts that succeed in synthesizing their local music and customs with prevailing popular music genres often do extremely well. What people perhaps didn’t see coming was the scope for combining folk melodies with nu metal, yet this was the approach taken by band MaNga in 2010 when representing Turkey with their song, We Could Be The Same. Clearly this move resonated with the wider public, as MaNga were only pipped to the top spot by Germany’s Lena.



2021: Måneskin – Zitti e Buoni



Channeling the glam rock stylings of Mötley Crüe, Måneskin first rose to notoriety when they placed 2nd in the 2017 running of Italy’s X Factor TV show. Following this they were selected to represent Italy in the 2021 iteration of Eurovision, and ultimately won, beating out dozens of bubblegum pop and folkey ballads with their acerbic rock tune, Zitti e Buoni.



2023: Blood & Glitter – Lord of the Lost



Continuing in this tradition comes Germany’s entry this year, Lord of the Lost, with their nu metal flavored heavy rock tune, Blood & Glitter. While they’re rank outsiders for victory in the odds, they may, like those who came before them, cause a shock upset and win the contest out from under the more pop-flavored offerings.