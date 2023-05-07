THUNDER Guitarist LUKE MORLEY Returns With First Solo Album In 22 Years; "Killed By Cobain" Single To Be Released This Friday

According to the UK's Planet Radio, Thunder guitarist, chief songwriter and producer Luke Morley is gearing up to release his first solo album in 22 years, Songs From The Blue Room.

Morley plays every instrument on the album except the drums - played by Dave McCluskey - and sings lead vocals on every track.

Morley: "It was kind of between Thunder albums and I thought 'I've got these other ideas, maybe I'll do a bit of work on them.' Not with any purpose, really, but then with a bit of encouragement from people around me – close friends and my missus saying 'This is really good, there's an album there' – I thought ok, I'll try and make an album. That's really how it came about."

Songs From The Blue Room will be preceded by the single, "Killed By Cobain", on Friday, May 12th, which is a semi-autobiographical tale of how grunge music thwarted Thunder’s attempts to crack America in the early 1990s.

Read Planet Radio's complete report here.

Tracklist:

"I Wanna See The Light"

"Killed By Cobain"

"Errol Flynn"

"Damage"

"Nobody Cares"

"Watch The Sun Go Down"

"Cry Like Rain"

"Lying To Myself"

"I'm The One You Want"

"Don't Be Long"

Photo by Jason Joyce