THUNDER HORSE Issue "Let Them Bleed" Video

Texas-based heavy mongers Thunder Horse announce the release of their new album Chosen One, to be issued on March 12th through Ripple Music, and share their rocking video for "Let Them Bleed".

About their new video, the band comments: "Our debut single 'Let Them Bleed' from our upcoming Ripple Music release, Chosen One, is an anthem for these tumultuous times. Filled with angst, frustration, and bitterness against the entire American political system, regardless of ideology, 'Let Them Bleed' lays it on the table. It us against them, not us against each other! Love your brother and sister… we have to have each others' backs. Things are going to get better if we stick together. Cheers from Texas!"

The sound of San Antonio's Thunder Horse doesn’t quite fit into one box, but they are built thick with doom, psych, occult, and classic rock and blues influences. Close your eyes and imagine the brooding sounds of early Sabbath, the massive wall of guitars made famous by bands like Deep Purple and Mountain, on a sonically mesmerizing Pink Floyd trip, and you will have a taste of the experience that Thunder Horse brings.

Chosen One artwork and tracklisting:

"Let Them Bleed"

"Among The Dead"

"Rise Of The Heathens"

"Chosen One"

"Broken Dreams"

"Song For The Ferryman"

"Texas"

"Halfway To Hell"

"Remembrance"

"Dear Mr. Fantasy" (bonus track)

"Texas" (extended version)

Thunder Horse is led by vocalist and guitarist Stephen Bishop, a mainstay for many years on the Texas industrial metal scene as the frontman for Pitbull Daycare (Cleopatra Records, MIA Records). Aided and abetted by fellow PD founder, T.C. Connally is the lead guitarist. With each’s playing influenced in no small part by some of the most iconic band members of the late '60s and '70s – Roger Waters, Michael Schenker, Tony Iommi, and Robin Trower – together, Thunder Horse‘s songwriting duties are divvied equally, in line with a passion for all things heavy.

Taking a DIY approach, Thunder Horse released their self-titled debut in 2018. Original lineup intact, the band now returns with their second full-length, Chosen One, once again featuring original artwork by Pig Hands, and mixing done by Caleb Bingham at Nightmare Sound and mastering by Joe Bozzi at Bernie Grundman Mastering in Los Angeles, CA.

Chosen One is a musical journey that expands the band’s catalog by experimenting with different sounds and influences. Metal played slow and low, with an intensity inspired by icons past and present. A wall of amps and an almost tribal rhythmic vibe produces a guttural sound with intensely mind-bending sensations. Imagine if Black Sabbath and Jane’s Addiction melded into one band and had a Pink Floyd influenced stage show with a Quadraphonic PA: that is Thunder Horse. The album was completed in 2020 while socially-distanced during the pandemic, and will see its official release on March 12th, 2021 via Ripple Music.