THUNDER HORSE Releases New Live Album, Dead Alive In Texas

Known for their electrifying performances, Thunder Horse is set to reignite a cherished tradition with the July 5th release of their latest album, Dead Alive in Texas. Evoking the spirit of rock's golden era, Thunder Horse channels the energy and raw power of live performances into a captivating nine-track record. Get your copy of Dead Alive in Texas on CD and/or Vinyl now at this location.

In homage to the revered practices of the 1970s, where legendary bands would unleash three studio albums before delivering a monumental live experience, Thunder Horse follows suit with Dead Alive in Texas. Recorded live in Cibolo, TX, the album captures the essence of Thunder Horse's exhilarating live shows, bringing fans closer to the heart of the music than ever before.

Dead Alive in Texas oﬀers a visceral, in-your-face experience that harkens back to the glory days of rock 'n' roll. "Thunder Horse is proud to keep the flame of live rock music burning bright," says lead guitarist Todd “The Bird” Connally. "With Dead Alive In Texas, we invite our listeners to join us on a journey back to the roots of rock, where every riﬀ and every beat pulses with the raw energy of the stage."

Artwork and tracklisting:

"Let Them Bleed"

"New Normal"

"Rememberance Demon"

"Demons Speak"

"Song For The Ferryman"

"Monolith"

"Liber Ad Christ Milites Temple"

"Chosen One"

"Ace Of Spades"

Check out the video for "Monolith":

For further details, visit Thunder Horse on Facebook.