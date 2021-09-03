THUNDER Release Official Live Video For "Destruction"

British rock legends, Thunder, have shared a new live video for their track "Destruction", recorded as part of their Thunder TV special which streamed earlier this year, which features as part of the upcoming expanded edition of their most recent album All The Right Noises, out on September 24 via BMG.

Filmed at Siyan Studios in High Wycombe, the webcast of this unique performance was streamed for 48 hours on the weekend of the album’s release. The show was comprised of a set list of almost all the tunes from the new album, plus some of their biggest hits, a Zoom Q&A with fan club members, and set changes from plugged in electric to sit down acoustic. The 90 minute set was a runaway hit with Thunder fans all over the globe.

The brand new expanded edition of All The Right Moves will feature a DVD of the Thunder TV Special, which is extended here to include extra songs not broadcast when it was streamed back in March. Recorded in February and originally broadcast as a streamed event, the TV Special was in answer to the postponement of their arena tour from 2021 to 2022. Well known for their energetic live shows, the concept of playing a mock live show with no audience didn't sit well with Thunder, as the fans are always such a huge part of the energy in their shows. The solution was to film a TV style performance, in the mood of the Old Grey Whistle Test or Later… With Jools Holland, with an audience joining them in real time via Zoom. And so the Thunder TV Special was born.

Pre-order the new release here.

Tracklisting

CD1

"Last One Out Turn Off The Lights"

"Destruction"

"The Smoking Gun"

"Going To Sin City"

"Don’t Forget To Live Before You Die"

"I’ll Be The One"

"Young Man"

"You’re Gonna Be My Girl"

"St George’s Day"

"Force Of Nature"

"She’s A Millionairess"

CD2

"Firebird"

"Hero"

"The Fires That Roar"

"Pariah"

"You’re Gonna Be My Girl" (Live)

"Destruction" (Live)

"Last One Out Turn Off The Lights" (Live)

"Don’t Forget To Live Before You Die" (Live)

"Going To Sin City" (Live)

"I’ll Be The One" (Live)

"She’s A Millionairess" (Live)

"Young Man" (Live)

DVD

Thunder TV Special:

Intro

"Last One Out Turn Off the Lights"

"Destruction"

"She's A Millionairess"

"St George's Day" *

"The Devil Made Me Do It"

"Going to Sin City"

"Don't Forget to Live Before You Die"

"I'll Be the One"

"Serpentine"

"A Better Man"

"The Smoking Gun"

"Force of Nature" *

"Love Walked In"

"You're Gonna Be My Girl"

"Young Man"

"Dirty Love"

* Not included in the original stream

Plus:

- Behind The Scenes & Bloopers

- Question Time

Promo Videos:

"Last One Out Turn Off the Lights"

"Going to Sin City"

"You're Gonna Be My Girl"

"I'll Be the One"

Audio Tracks:

"Last One Out Turn Off the Lights" (Single Edit)

"You're Gonna Be My Girl" (Single Edit)

"Destruction" (Single Edit)

"I'll Be the One" (Single Edit)

"The Smoking Gun" (Radio Session)

Thunder founders Danny Bowes and Luke Morley will also embark on a UK Tour in November 2021. The shows will be based around the bandmates’ new book Danny & Luke – The First 50 Years (1971-2021), which is released in September, and tell their story from when they first met at secondary school to achieving success with Thunder, and right up to present day.

The Thunder arena shows will begin in May 2022, culminating on 28th May at the SSE Wembley Arena in London.