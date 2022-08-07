THUNDERMOTHER Cancel Remaining European Summer Shows

Earlier today, Swedish heavy rock queens, Thundermother, took to social media with the following announcement: "Due to emergency illness in the band we unfortunately must cancel the remaining European shows in August. We are very sorry for this and thank you for your understanding."

The band has since elaborted upon their initial announcement with the following statement:

"Hey everyone! You may have heard already, that we need to cancel our European shows for the next days, because life happens sometimes. There is nothing to worry about, we stand strong as a group and support each other if someone's not feeling well! North America, we will meet you in two weeks and bring the Nordic thunder! Stronger than ever! We are beyond excited!"

Catch Thundermother opening for Scorpions at the following shows:

August

21 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

24 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

27 - Montreal, QC - Bell Center

30 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

September

1 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

5 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Casino

7 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

9 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Casino

12 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

14 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

19 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

21 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Arena

24 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

27 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

29 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

October

1 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

7 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Cente

9 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

13 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

15 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

18 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Coliseum

21 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay

On August 19, Thundermother will release their new album, Black And Gold, via AFM Records.

"The title track of our upcoming album is thee ONE song we hope to unite all our fans under the colors black and gold with," says vocalist Guernica Mancini. "Those are our colors now, and we wear them with pride. This tribe is for everyone. Let's lead the way with love, unity and passion. And why not look amazing while doing that?!?!!"

The band's twelve new, adrenaline-fuelled songs will take fans on a wild, high voltage, power-ride into the filthy yet catchy rock ‘n’ roll sound Thundermother is known, and loved for. The new album delivers infectious party rock songs with an irresistible feel-good appeal. Undoubtedly, Black And Gold, is set to become an iconic, next level release, for this charismatic, and ambitious band, as album tracks "I Don't Know You," and "Watch Out" have already proven.

With four studio albums, and countless live shows under their belt – not even a global pandemic could slow their roll -- they continued to wow fans with such antics as playing a concert from the roof of a fire truck. Thundermother were born to rock, their energetic live shows simply have to be seen. News of their impressive stage prowess quickly reached the top, culminating with Thundermother receiving the highest honor: an invitation from none other than the legendary Scorpions and Whitesnake to join the North American Rock Believer stadium tour in 2022.

Thundermother's new album, Black And Gold, was recorded at Bagpipe Studios, Stockholm, and was mixed and mastered by Søren Andersen at Medley Studios in Copenhagen. AFM Records will release the album August 19 on vinyl, CD and digital formats. Album pre-sale is now live, here.

Black And Gold tracklisting:

"The Light In The Sky"

"Black And Gold"

"Raise Your Hands"

"Hot Mess"

"Wasted"

"Watch Out"

"I Don't Know You"

"Looks No Hooks"

"Loud And Free"

"Try With Love"

"Stratosphere"

"Borrowed Time"

"Hot Mess" lyric video:

"I Don't Know You" video:

"Watch Out" video:

(Photo - Mats Vassfjord)