THUNDERMOTHER Frontwoman FILIPPA NÄSSIL To Release Solo Album, American Diaries, In English And Swedish

Despotz Records, the label that helped the band Thundermother to its success, has announced the signing of Filippa Nässil, and the upcoming release of her first solo blues rock album.

“We are so happy to welcome back Filippa into our Despotz family.” - Ömer Akay (VD Despotz Records).

This is what Filippa had to say regarding her album: “The songs on this album are my personal reflections from the long USA tour that took Thundermother through 12 states and 21 gigs as the opening act for Scorpions. These songs were written at truck stops, bars in Texas, on the plains of northern California, vineyards in Napa, Haight-Ashbury in San Francisco, and at Buddy Guy's Legends in downtown Chicago, where Buddy Guy's son Greg guests on one track. I am proud of this first personal project, simply called, Filippa Nässil, where I sing on my own, and it feels great to be back on Stockholm's finest Despotz Records. I have chosen to make the album in both English and Swedish so that the listener can choose for themselves what language they want to listen to.”

Release date: TBA.

(Photo by Kelsie Doan)