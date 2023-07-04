THUNDERMOTHER Guitarist FILIPPA NÄSSIL On Firing Singer GUERNICA MANCINI - "We Were Together Seven Years And It Was Amazing, But In The End We Couldn't Communicate"

Back in February, it was announced that Swedish all-female rock band Thundermother had parted ways with vocalist Guernica Mancini, bassist Mona Lindgren, and drummer Emlee Johansson. Guitarist Filippa Nässil announced plans to move forward with a new line-up, recruiting singer Linnéa Vikström (Therion, At The Movies), bassist Majsan Lindberg, and drummer Joan Massing (Honey Creek).

In a new interview with Bloodstream TV, Nässil revealed for the first time that she fired Mancini, offering the following:

We were together seven years and it was amazing; we did so much together. But in the end, we couldn't communicate. Not even when you say 'hi' to each other. I cannot live a rock and roll lifestyle like this, so I tried to solve it for a long time, like 'This doesn't work. We have to communicate and be respectful...' and whatever. And it didn't work out. One person didn't come to the meetings, so we had to move forward. This is a business as well, and a rock and roll band, and it's supposed to be fun and good and loving also, because we need to support each other. I fired Guernica - that's the first time I'm saying that now, actually - because she didn't come to the meetings I set up to mediate. We need to talk and be able to work together because it's more and more business, and then you can't work and then you can't do your shows."

Following is Nässil's original statement announcing the line.up changes:

"The last year has been full of adventures, new impressions and we have made memories that will last forever. Unfortunately our journey ends in the constellation known to you until today and a new chapter will be written for Thundermother with both old familiar and new faces and for sure a lot more adventures and memories to come.

After seven years of being together, we unfortunately came to the decision that our paths lead in different directions. Guernica, Mona and Emlee will focus on their own careers and I wish them nothing but the best of luck.

I am thrilled to announce that our bass player Majsan who left for studies 1.5 years ago has finished and will rejoin!

I am happy to announce that Thundermother could win Linnéa Vikström (Therion, At The Movies) with her incredible power, her extraordinary voice and her charming manners as a new singer for Thundermother!

We are beyond excited and looking forward to the future filled with a new positive energy and with these girls by my side the future is going to fucking rock.

Let’s show the world that there is so much female talent out there and let’s give the girls a heart-melting warm welcome to Thundermother!

Rock must live on!"

The trio of vocalist Guernica Mancini, drummer Emlee Johansson and guitarist/bassist Mona Lindgren, have moved on as The Gems, recently presenting their first song ever, the stunning standalone single, "Like A Phoenix".

The Gems on “Like A Phoenix”: ”This song is all about getting up when you've been pushed down, not letting the negative words of others define you. Rise like a phoenix - the main focus is to empower and give you the motivation to never give up. The video is about the "rebirth" of us as a band and how we, through fire, have become something much stronger and fearless. We felt it was the perfect first single on our new journey as The Gems, and we absolutely love the song!!”

Watch the official music video for “Like A Phoenix” below:

The Gems are:

Guernica Mancini – Vocals

Emlee Johansson – Drums

Mona Lindgren – Guitar, Bass