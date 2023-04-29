THUNDERMOTHER Live At Wacken Open Air 2022; Pro-Shot Video Posted

Swedish all-female hard rock band Thundermother performed on the Louder Stage at Wacken Open Air 2022. Check out pro-shot video of "Dog From Hell", "Driving In Style" and "Shoot To Kill" below.

Thundermother have undergone some significant personnel changes in recent months. Guitarist Filippa Nassil issued the following statement in February:

"The last year has been full of adventures, new impressions and we have made memories that will last forever. Unfortunately our journey ends in the constellation known to you until today and a new chapter will be written for Thundermother with both old familiar and new faces and for sure a lot more adventures and memories to come.

After seven years of being together, we unfortunately came to the decision that our paths lead in different directions. Guernica, Mona and Emlee will focus on their own careers and I wish them nothing but the best of luck.

I am thrilled to announce that our bass player Majsan who left for studies 1.5 years ago has finished and will rejoin!

I am happy to announce that Thundermother could win Linnéa Vikström (Therion, At The Movies) with her incredible power, her extraordinary voice and her charming manners as a new singer for Thundermother!

We are beyond excited and looking forward to the future filled with a new positive energy and with these girls by my side the future is going to fucking rock.

Let’s show the world that there is so much female talent out there and let’s give the girls a heart-melting warm welcome to Thundermother!

Rock must live on!"