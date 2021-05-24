THUNDERMOTHER Release Heat Wave Deluxe Edition Featuring 10 Unreleased Tracks

Thundermother's current album, Heat Wave, released in July 2020, is a rock sensation that you cannot avoid. It stormed the charts and achieved big results in many countries, including #6 in Germany. The band has released Heat Wave Deluxe Edition as a 2-CD digipak and additionally with various limited coloured double vinyl versions via AFM Records. Not only can you find the complete original album on it, but also a bonus CD / vinyl featuring 10 previously unreleased tracks.

Tracklisting:

CD1

"Loud And Alive"

"Dog From Hell"

"Back In ‘76"

"Into The Mud"

"Heat Wave"

"Sleep"

"Driving In Style"

"Free Ourselves"

"Mexico"

"Purple Sky"

"Ghosts"

"Somebody Love Me"

"Bad Habits"

CD2:

"The Road Is Ours"

"Show Me What You Got"

"You Can´t Handle Me"

"Driving In Style" (Acoustic)

"Dog From Hell "(Acoustic)

"Sleep" (Acoustic feat. Jesper Binzer)

"Give Me Some Lights" (Live)

"Thunderous" (Live)

"Hellevator" (Live)

"Rock'n'Roll Heaven" (feat. Dregen & Pontus Snibb)

The 'Heat Wave Deluxe Edition' is available here.

"Dog From Hell"

Thundermother is:

Filippa Nässil - Guitar

Guernica Mancini - Vocals

Emlee Johansson - Drums

Majsan Lindberg - Bass