THUNDERMOTHER Release New Single / Video "You Can't Handle Me", Announce "Biggest Smallest Concert" Livestream Show From Olympiastadion Berlin

Sweden's Thundermother have released their new single, "You Can't Handle Me", via AFM Records. Check out the official video below.

In addition, Thundermother is playing the "biggest smallest concert" at Olympiastadion Berlin on May 4th:

"STAR FM Berlin, ConcertVR and Thundermother are inviting a very special group of fans on May 4th, 2021. A group of people that we all talked about a lot, but that has suffered under a lack of support. This concert is for the forgotten Covid-19 heroes – nursing staff, shop assistant and many more important sustainer of everyday life!

For all the people that can't physically take part, ConcertVR offers a concert stream in virtual reality on May 11th in cooperation with Ticketmaster (also available as Stream without VR glasses). Get your tickets for the "once-in-a-lifetime" event here.

Thundermother released their Heat wave album in 2020. Details are available below.

Tracklisting:

“Loud And Alive”

“Dog From Hell”

“Back In ‘76”

“Into The Mud”

“Heat Wave”

“Sleep”

“Driving In Style”

“Free Ourselves”

“Mexico”

“Purple Sky”

“Ghosts”

“Somebody Love Me”

“Bad Habits”

“Sleep”:

“Driving In Style”:

“Dog From Hell”: