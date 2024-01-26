THUNDERMOTHER Release "Speaking Of The Devil" Single And Music Video

Thundermother, the acclaimed Swedish queens of rock ‘n’ metal, burst into the new year with a fury-filled new single, aptly titled "Speaking Of The Devil".

Founding member and guitarist, Filippa Nässil says: "The new single is written by Linnéa and I, recorded live in Medley Studios with our long time, great friend and producer Søren Andersen. It’s a very bad ass song that we’re all proud of. I can’t wait to play this live on our upcoming ”15 Years Of Rock” tour kicking off in Sweden this February."

"Speaking Of The Devil" is out now on all digital services here. Watch the video below:

Thundermother live dates:

February

23 - Nöjesfabriken - Karlstad, Sweden

24 - Folkets Park - Huskvarna, Sweden

March

1 - Club Deströyer - Sundsvall, Sweden

2 - Nöjesbolaget - Örnsköldsvik, Sweden

8 - The Tivoli - Helsingborg, Sweden

9 - Babel - Malmö, Sweden

10 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark

15 - Katalin and all that Jazz - Uppsala, Sweden

16 - Frimis Salonger - Örebro, Sweden

22 - Pustervik - Göteborg, Sweden

23 - Kägelbanan Södra Teatern - Stockholm, Sweden

June

29 - Tons of Rock 2024 - Oslo, Norway