THUNDERMOTHER Release "Speaking Of The Devil" Single And Music Video
January 26, 2024, 40 minutes ago
Thundermother, the acclaimed Swedish queens of rock ‘n’ metal, burst into the new year with a fury-filled new single, aptly titled "Speaking Of The Devil".
Founding member and guitarist, Filippa Nässil says: "The new single is written by Linnéa and I, recorded live in Medley Studios with our long time, great friend and producer Søren Andersen. It’s a very bad ass song that we’re all proud of. I can’t wait to play this live on our upcoming ”15 Years Of Rock” tour kicking off in Sweden this February."
"Speaking Of The Devil" is out now on all digital services here. Watch the video below:
Thundermother live dates:
February
23 - Nöjesfabriken - Karlstad, Sweden
24 - Folkets Park - Huskvarna, Sweden
March
1 - Club Deströyer - Sundsvall, Sweden
2 - Nöjesbolaget - Örnsköldsvik, Sweden
8 - The Tivoli - Helsingborg, Sweden
9 - Babel - Malmö, Sweden
10 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark
15 - Katalin and all that Jazz - Uppsala, Sweden
16 - Frimis Salonger - Örebro, Sweden
22 - Pustervik - Göteborg, Sweden
23 - Kägelbanan Södra Teatern - Stockholm, Sweden
June
29 - Tons of Rock 2024 - Oslo, Norway