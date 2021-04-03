THUNDERMOTHER Release "The Road Is Ours" 2021 Official Movie Version
April 3, 2021, an hour ago
Thundermother keep fighting for rock 'n' roll. Following their international chart hit album Heat Wave, is a brand-new single called "The Road Is Ours", heradling the release of a special deluxe edition of Heat Wave.
Swedish rockers, Thundermother, will release a deluxe edition of their fourth album, Heat Wave, on May 21 via AFM Records.
The initial release of the Heat Wave album reached #6 on the official German charts. Featured guests Jesper Binzer (D-A-D) and Dregen (Backyard Babies / Hellacopters) join the band on this Deluxe Edition. It contains - as a bonus - three brand new tracks, three live tracks from Wacken World Wide, one Japanese bonus track, and acoustic versions.
Pre-order here, and watch a video for "The Road Is Ours" below.
CD tracklisting:
CD1:
"Loud And Alive"
"Dog From Hell"
"Back In ‘76"
"Into The Mud"
"Heat Wave"
"Sleep"
"Driving In Style"
"Free Ourselves"
"Mexico"
"Purple Sky"
"Ghosts"
"Somebody Love Me"
"Bad Habits"
CD2:
"The Road Is Ours"
"Show Me What You Got"
"You Can´t Handle Me"
"Driving In Style" (Acoustic)
"Dog From Hell" (Acoustic)
"Sleep Feat. Jesper Binzer" (Acoustic)
"Give Me Some Lights" (Live)
"Thunderous" (Live)
"Hellevator" (Live)
"Rock'n'Roll Heaven" (feat. Dregen & Pontus Snibb)
"The Road Is Ours" video: