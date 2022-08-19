THUNDERMOTHER's Black And Gold Album Out Now; "Loud And Free" Music Video Posted

Swedish heavy rock queens, Thundermother, have released their new album, Black And Gold, via AFM Records. The band has released this video for the album track, "Loud And Free":

The band's twelve new, adrenaline-fuelled songs will take fans on a wild, high voltage, power-ride into the filthy yet catchy rock ‘n’ roll sound Thundermother is known, and loved for. The new album delivers infectious party rock songs with an irresistible feel-good appeal. Undoubtedly, Black And Gold, is set to become an iconic, next level release, for this charismatic, and ambitious band, as album tracks "I Don't Know You," and "Watch Out" have already proven.

With four studio albums, and countless, critically acclaimed live shows under their belt – not even a global pandemic could slow their roll -- they continued to wow fans with such antics as playing a concert from the roof of a fire truck. Thundermother were born to rock, their energetic live shows simply have to be seen. News of their impressive stage prowess quickly reached the top, culminating with Thundermother receiving the highest honor: an invitation from none other than the legendary Scorpions and Whitesnake to join the North American Rock Believer stadium tour in 2022.

Thundermother's new album, Black And Gold, was recorded at Bagpipe Studios, Stockholm, and was mixed and mastered by Søren Andersen at Medley Studios in Copenhagen.

Black And Gold tracklisting:

"The Light In The Sky"

"Black And Gold"

"Raise Your Hands"

"Hot Mess"

"Wasted"

"Watch Out"

"I Don't Know You"

"Looks No Hooks"

"Loud And Free"

"Try With Love"

"Stratosphere"

"Borrowed Time"

"Black And Gold" video:

"Hot Mess" lyric video:

"I Don't Know You" video:

"Watch Out" video:

Lineup:

Guernica Mancini – Vocals

Filippa Nässil – Guitars

Emlee Johansson – Drums

Mona Lindgren – Bass

(Photo - Mats Vassfjord)