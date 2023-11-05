THUNDERMOTHER Strikes Back With Music Video For Brand New Single “I Left My License In The Future”

The Swedish rock queens return with a new single after the attention-getting line-up change. A music video for “I Left My License In The Future” – a jaw-dropping, straightforward, energetic, catchy potential hit, can be seen below. Produced again with Danish mastermind Soren Andersen (Pretty Maids, D-A-D, Glenn Hughes, Mike Tramp) in autumn 2023, the song will showcase globally the potential of Thundermother in terms of vocal performance and songwriting skills.

The release of the new single will be accompanied with a central-European tour with Lansdowne starting November 24 in Munich’s Backstage club and will be continued in early 2024 – for the first time ever – with a wide-ranging Swedish tour. The goal is to bring their Rock’N’Roll message live and on stage to their home country – all the way up to the Far North. Find all upcoming Thundermother shows listed below.

Says the band about “I Left My License In The Future”: “With this first single from the new line-up, we would like to give the fans a hard hitting no-brainer track aimed at the one in the passenger seat without a driver’s license. An anthem for those of us who never gets to be the designated driver and a love letter to the ones in the driver’s seat. Cheers and let's party!”

“I Left My License In The Future” is now available on all digital services.

Skåne-born guitarist Filippa Nässil laid the foundation for Thundermother in late 2009. While originally based in Växjö where she was pursuing her studies, she later relocated to Stockholm in her quest to assemble a band. Fast forward to 2023, and Thundermother is on the cusp of celebrating its 15th anniversary, boasting an impressive track record of numerous successful tours worldwide. Thundermother achieved remarkable success across Europe and held the distinction of being one of the world’s most active touring bands between 2017 and 2021.

Thundermother 2023 is: Linnea Vikström Egg, Majsan Lindberg, Joan Massing and Filippa Nässil. One line-up, one vision, one goal! Their slogan “We fight for Rock’N’Roll” has to be taken literally!

Make sure to catch Thundermother fighting for Rock’N’Roll, on their upcoming European tour with Boston-based rock band Lansdowne. Tickets are available now.