THUNDERMOTHER To Release Deluxe Edition Of Heat Wave Album In May; "The Road Is Ours" Music Video Streaming
March 11, 2021, an hour ago
Swedish rockers, Thundermother, will release a deluxe edition of their fourth album, Heat Wave, on May 21 via AFM Records.
The initial release of the Heat Wave album reached #6 on the official German charts. Feature guests like Jesper Binzer (D-A-D) und Dregen (Backyard Babies/Hellacopters) join the band on this Deluxe Edition. It contains as a bonus three brand new tracks, three live tracks from Wacken World Wide, one Japan bonus track and acoustic versions of famous evergreens.
Pre-order here, and watch a video for "The Road Is Ours" below.
CD tracklisting:
CD1:
"Loud And Alive"
"Dog From Hell"
"Back In ‘76"
"Into The Mud"
"Heat Wave"
"Sleep"
"Driving In Style"
"Free Ourselves"
"Mexico"
"Purple Sky"
"Ghosts"
"Somebody Love Me"
"Bad Habits"
CD2:
"The Road Is Ours"
"Show Me What You Got"
"You Can´t Handle Me"
"Driving In Style" (Acoustic)
"Dog From Hell" (Acoustic)
"Sleep Feat. Jesper Binzer" (Acoustic)
"Give Me Some Lights" (Live)
"Thunderous" (Live)
"Hellevator" (Live)
"Rock'n'Roll Heaven" (feat. Dregen & Pontus Snibb)
"The Road Is Ours" video: