THUNDERMOTHER To Release Deluxe Edition Of Heat Wave Album In May; "The Road Is Ours" Music Video Streaming

Swedish rockers, Thundermother, will release a deluxe edition of their fourth album, Heat Wave, on May 21 via AFM Records.

The initial release of the Heat Wave album reached #6 on the official German charts. Feature guests like Jesper Binzer (D-A-D) und Dregen (Backyard Babies/Hellacopters) join the band on this Deluxe Edition. It contains as a bonus three brand new tracks, three live tracks from Wacken World Wide, one Japan bonus track and acoustic versions of famous evergreens.

Pre-order here, and watch a video for "The Road Is Ours" below.

CD tracklisting:

CD1:

"Loud And Alive"

"Dog From Hell"

"Back In ‘76"

"Into The Mud"

"Heat Wave"

"Sleep"

"Driving In Style"

"Free Ourselves"

"Mexico"

"Purple Sky"

"Ghosts"

"Somebody Love Me"

"Bad Habits"

CD2:

"The Road Is Ours"

"Show Me What You Got"

"You Can´t Handle Me"

"Driving In Style" (Acoustic)

"Dog From Hell" (Acoustic)

"Sleep Feat. Jesper Binzer" (Acoustic)

"Give Me Some Lights" (Live)

"Thunderous" (Live)

"Hellevator" (Live)

"Rock'n'Roll Heaven" (feat. Dregen & Pontus Snibb)

"The Road Is Ours" video: