THUNDERMOTHER To Release Dirty & Divine Album In February; "So Close" Music Video Playing Now

Two years since the release of their last studio album, Black & Gold, Swedish quartet Thundermother reveal the first details surrounding their upcoming new studio album, Dirty & Divine. It is slated for release on February 7 via AFM Records.

A blistering onslaught of loud, proud and gritty hard rock, Dirty & Divine marks the start of a new era for Thundermother. This album showcases the Thundermother recording debut for both frontwoman Linnea Vikström Egg and for drummer Joan Massing. Dirty & Divine also welcomes bassist Majsan Lindberg back into the fold. Bigger, bolder and more dynamic than ever before, the Swedes return as an upgraded and remotivated force.

Today the rock goddesses unleash a new music video for their latest single, the anthemic album opener "So Close".

Guitarist and founding member Filippa Nässil reveals: "'So Close' was so close to not being included on the album. But when we recorded it live in the studio after all the other songs were done, it turned out so well that it made it across the finish line. It seems we might have stumbled upon a hit."

Thundermother have always been committed to the electrifying euphoria of real, organic rock ‘n’ roll. Over the course of 15 years and five widely acclaimed studio albums, they have firmly established themselves as one of the most vivacious and vital hard rock bands around, with a never-say-die spirit and collective charisma that underpin everything they do. These women are rock ‘n’ roll diehards, and Dirty & Divine takes that ethos up a notch. The sixth Thundermother album crackles with gritty authenticity and unstoppable passion.

For Filippa and Linnea, their newly forged partnership has been an unequivocal success: “We’ve been working on this a long time, maybe a year and a half,” says Filippa, who was pregnant during the Dirty & Divine recording process and is now a Thunder mother for real. “As soon as Linnea came into the band we started sending demos to each other, and we did loads of writing, which was great, because she’s a fantastic songwriter! I was sending her the music and she was sending me these amazing lyrics and melodies. It’s been fun to work with someone that good! On the last album we had outside songwriters because we didn’t have that kind of synergy in the band. Now I send Linnea music, and then just kick back, because it is guaranteed she’ll send lyrics and melodies that just crush the song.”

Dirty & Divine illustrates perfectly all that is new and improved for Thundermother. As the first two singles already made clear ("Speaking Of The Devil" and "I Left My License In The Future"), every one of the album’s ten, sweat-soaked songs are dripping with potential to saturate and satisfy rock fans. Meanwhile, the decision to record the new material live in the studio has reaped its own rewards. Dirty & Divine is the sound of a kickass rock ‘n’ roll band doing it for real, and loving every raucous second.

"There is still that genuine Thundermother feeling, with my guitar playing and all of that,” says Filippa. “ It’s still got a ‘70s vibe, but the melodies are catchier and the vocals are obviously different. We’re always evolving, never standing still. I think this is the best album we’ve made so far, and I’m very picky! [Laughs] We recorded it in Copenhagen, with Soren Andersen producing again, and we recorded eight songs in four days. So this was the quickest recording we’ve ever done, and the best outcome!“

This record represents not just a triumphant return, but a complete rock‘n’roll reset. Dirty & Divine is the exhilarating masterpiece that Thundermother have long had the potential to make. It is an adrenaline-soaked salute to the magic of big riffs and razor-sharp melodies, performed by an electrifying, four-woman line-up with joy in their hearts and world domination still firmly on the agenda. In support of Dirty & Divine, Thundermother will embark on an extensive European tour, kicking off in Hamburg, Germany in early 2025. Ready to rock? You fucking bet!

Pre-order Dirty & Divine here.

Dirty & Divine tracklisting:

"So Close"

"Can't Put Out The Fire"

"Speaking Of The Devil"

"Feeling Alright"

"Take The Power"

"I Left My License In The Future"

"Dead Or Alive"

"Can You Feel It"

"Bright Eyes"

"American Adrenaline"

"Speaking Of The Devil" video:

"I Left My License In The Future" video:

Thundermother is:

Linnea Vikström Egg (vocals)

Filippa Nässil (guitar)

Majsan Lindberg (bass)

Joan Massing (drums)

(Photo - Volker M Bruns)