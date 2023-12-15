THUNDERSTICK Feat. Former SAMSON / IRON MAIDEN Drummer Join GLM Artists Management Roster

Thunderstick, led by New Wave Of British Heavy Metal legend, Barry Graham Purkis (aka Thunderstick), have joined the roster of GLM Artists Management.

Says Thunderstick: "It has been no secret that after the reformation of my touring band in 2018 I have been on a continued search for appropriate representation for Thunderstick. A management that understood what it is that we are trying to achieve and can help us realize the goals that we have put in place. I believe that search is now over.

"It is with the greatest of pleasure that I can announce that we will be signing with the GLM Artists management roster. I believe that in joining such rock luminaries as Girlschool, Riot Act, Raven, Onslaught, Alcatrazz amongst others GLM will help Thunderstick realize its full potential and elevate its standing in 2024.

"I have found in Giles Lavery someone that has both experience and vision, and will undoubtedly inject a fresh approach on how we can move forward with our next set of objectives for the band, helping us further appreciate and act on behalf of the belief that our followers have shown in us. The next chapter of our story is ready for the writing…”

Giles Lavery adds: "The legend that is Thunderstick! What an honor to be working alongside Barry, a true original in theatrical heavy rock, it's an honor to have him and the band onboard as a client at GLM Artists. We look forward to a great future, more news coming soon!"

Fronted by the mesmerizing lead vocalist, Raven Blackwing, October 2023 saw the release of a brand-new studio album from Thunderstick. Lockdown is band’s first new studio album since the critically-acclaimed Something Wicked This Way Comes album in 2017.

A collection of fourteen titles playing for one hour and twenty minutes, Lockdown features brand-new material never before released, and includes compositions written by Barry Graham Purkis during the band’s original tenure in the 1980s that only made it to demo stage at the time due to live commitments.

Lockdown is available via Roulette Records in CD format and on all the main digital platforms. Order here.

The album was mixed and mastered by BGP/Danielson at Legend Recording Studios, Ålesund, Norway. It features original artwork by Baz Crowcroft.

Tracklisting:

"Cortege Of The Dark Princess"

"Torn'N'Twisted"

"Snakebite"

"I'm A Rockstar ( In My Head)"

"Who The Devil Are You?"

"Those Days"

"Warhead"

"Snowfall In Space"

"Thunder Thunder '23"

"Hold On Me"

"Valkyrie Warriors"

"Go Sleep With The Enemy (I Dare Ya)"

"Dawn Of The Crystal Night"

"I Close My Eyes"