THY ART IS MURDER Announce North American Spring Headline Tour
February 7, 2024, an hour ago
Australia's extreme metal titans, Thy Art Is Murder, will return to North America for a headline tour this spring. It's the first North American tour in support of the new album, Godlike, out now.
The tour kicks off on April 11 at L'Olympia in Montreal and runs through May 11 at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ. Support acts are Angelmaker, Signs Of The Swarm, and Snuffed On Sight.
"After decimating Europe on our largest headline tour ever, we are incredibly excited to bring our new album Godlike to North America's shores," the band states.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 9 at 10 AM, local time. Get tickets here.
Tour dates:
April
11 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia
12 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
13 - London, ON - London Music Hall
14 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrews Hall
15 - McKees Rock, PA - Roxian Theatre
17 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC
18 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation
20 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
21 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
23 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
26 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda
28 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
29 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
May
1 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory
3 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre
4 - Jacksonville, FL - The Underbelly
5 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor
7 - Raleigh, NC - The Lincoln Theatre
8 - Richmond, VA - The National
9 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
10 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
11 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
Thy Art Is Murder ascended the ranks of extreme metal's top tier bands with a meteoric underground rise as explosive as humankind's seemingly inevitable descent into doom and death. With their new album, Godlike, Australia's most harrowingly brutal export since George Miller's Mad Max franchise invites audiences worldwide to join them in a fresh Armageddon. The sixth explosive album in the band's arsenal, Godlike cements Thy Art Is Murder as death metal's modern torchbearers. A soundtrack to a divisive post-modern dystopia, Godlike sees Thy Art Is Murder explore new depths and dynamics without sacrificing an ounce of intensity or urgency the band have staked their career on.