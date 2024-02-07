THY ART IS MURDER Announce North American Spring Headline Tour

Australia's extreme metal titans, Thy Art Is Murder, will return to North America for a headline tour this spring. It's the first North American tour in support of the new album, Godlike, out now.

The tour kicks off on April 11 at L'Olympia in Montreal and runs through May 11 at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ. Support acts are Angelmaker, Signs Of The Swarm, and Snuffed On Sight.

"After decimating Europe on our largest headline tour ever, we are incredibly excited to bring our new album Godlike to North America's shores," the band states.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 9 at 10 AM, local time. Get tickets here.

Tour dates:

April

11 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

12 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

13 - London, ON - London Music Hall

14 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrews Hall

15 - McKees Rock, PA - Roxian Theatre

17 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

18 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

20 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

21 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

23 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

26 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda

28 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

29 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

May

1 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory

3 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre

4 - Jacksonville, FL - The Underbelly

5 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

7 - Raleigh, NC - The Lincoln Theatre

8 - Richmond, VA - The National

9 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

10 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

11 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

Thy Art Is Murder ascended the ranks of extreme metal's top tier bands with a meteoric underground rise as explosive as humankind's seemingly inevitable descent into doom and death. With their new album, Godlike, Australia's most harrowingly brutal export since George Miller's Mad Max franchise invites audiences worldwide to join them in a fresh Armageddon. The sixth explosive album in the band's arsenal, Godlike cements Thy Art Is Murder as death metal's modern torchbearers. A soundtrack to a divisive post-modern dystopia, Godlike sees Thy Art Is Murder explore new depths and dynamics without sacrificing an ounce of intensity or urgency the band have staked their career on.