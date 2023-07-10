THY ART IS MURDER Share “Keres” Video

Australia's extreme metal titans Thy Art Is Murder have released their storming new single, "Keres," the second taste of new music lifted from the band's forthcoming album, Godlike, out September 15 via Human Warfare.Pre-order Godlike here.

A stadium-sized death metal anthem, "Keres" has it all: bone crushing verses, colossal stomping choruses, an urgent guitar solo, and frontman CJ McMahon's vocals demolishing all in his wake as he rams that hook straight into your brain.

"Keres" is an absolute standout in the Thy Art Is Murder collection and guitarist Andy Marsh explains why the band can't wait to get it out there.

"It's not often we have this level of excitement to present a new single to the world," Marsh states. "'Keres' is a metal anthem filled with grinding verses and stomping choruses, stripping down some of the complexity that may have gotten in the way of previous attempts to deliver a song of this magnitude. The Keres was an evil sprite in ancient Greek mythology that would feed on the dead, but could not participate in acts of violence. We think this behavior is as relevant in the arena of news and politics as it was on those ancient battlefields."

Thy Art Is Murder ascended the ranks of extreme metal's top-tier bands with a meteoric underground rise as explosive as humankind's seemingly inevitable descent into doom and death. With their new album, Godlike, Australia's most harrowingly brutal export since George Miller's Mad Max franchise invites audiences worldwide to join them in a fresh Armageddon.

The sixth explosive album in the band's arsenal, Godlike cements Thy Art Is Murder as death metal's modern torchbearers. A soundtrack to a divisive post-modern dystopia, Godlike sees Thy Art Is Murder explore new depths and dynamics without sacrificing an ounce of intensity or urgency the band have staked their career on.

Recorded with their longtime producer and mixer, Will Putney, across the album’s 10 nihilistic tracks Thy Art are masters of their craft as they deliver sharp stabs, guttural descents and groove with muscular athleticism and confidence. Frontman CJ McMahon gives his strongest performance ever as he belts through lyrics that thematically confront how cycles of violence continue over time and feelings of separation in a hyper-polarized world.

Thy Art Is Murder’s thinking-person’s blackened death metal has challenged, provoked and inspired audiences around the world. Through relentless hard work, Thy Art have become one of the most successful extreme metal bands Australia has ever produced, making history on their own terms. Backed by an uncompromising discography, the two-time ARIA-Award nominees have smashed chart records in their native country, becoming the first homegrown extreme metal act to debut in the Top 5 with 2017's Dear Desolation.

Their electrifying and incendiary performances have seen the band do countless laps of the globe, becoming tourmates with genre-titans like Cannibal Corpse, Slayer, Kreator, Lamb Of God, Killswitch Engage, and Parkway Drive, alongside playing crucial festivals like Summer Breeze, Download, Graspop, and Wacken.

Join Thy Art Is Murder when they enter Godlike mode this coming September.

Godlike tracklisting:

"Destroyer Of Dreams"

"Blood Throne"

"Join Me In Armageddon"

"Keres"

"Everything Unwanted"

"Lesson in Pain"

"Godlike"

"Corrosion"

"Anathema"

"Bermuda"

"Keres" video:

"Join Me In Armageddon" video: