THY CATAFALQUE Release Cover Of OMEGA's "Babylon"; Audio Streaming

Hungarian avant-garde metal act, Thy Catafalque, have release a cover of "Babylon", which was originally written and recorded by the Hungarian space rock band Omega.

Band leader Tamás Kátai states: "'Babylon' is a cover of an old Hungarian space rock band, Omega from 1987. I had recorded the song years ago for fun in instrumental form but during the process of recording the next album the idea popped up to finish it with vocals and so we did. The song isn't connected musically or lyrically with the next album, instead, think of it as a bonus song between records."