THY CATAFALQUE Streaming New Single From Upcoming Vadak Album

Avant-garde entity Thy Catafalque will be releasing its tenth masterpiece, Vadak, on June 25 via Season Of Mist. The Hungarian mastermind is now unveiling the latest mind-bending single, "Köszöntsd A Hajnalt."

Hungarian mastermind Tamás Kátai comments: "'Köszöntsd a hajnalt' means 'Greet the Dawn' and it features Martina Horváth on vocals and although the song has some folky vibes, we used redpipes here which is a sort of electronic pipes, delivered by Andrei Oltean."

Available formats:

- CD Mediabook

- LP in various colours

- Digital

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Szarvas"

"Köszöntsd a hajnalt"

"Gömböc"

"Az energiamegmaradás törvénye"

"Móló"

"A kupolaváros titka"

"Kiscsikó (Irénke dala)"

"Piros-sárga"

"Vadak (Az átváltozás rítusai)"

"Zúzmara"

"Köszöntsd A Hajnalt" video:

"Piros-sárga" video: