THY CATAFALQUE Streaming New Single From Upcoming Vadak Album
May 25, 2021, 49 minutes ago
Avant-garde entity Thy Catafalque will be releasing its tenth masterpiece, Vadak, on June 25 via Season Of Mist. The Hungarian mastermind is now unveiling the latest mind-bending single, "Köszöntsd A Hajnalt."
Hungarian mastermind Tamás Kátai comments: "'Köszöntsd a hajnalt' means 'Greet the Dawn' and it features Martina Horváth on vocals and although the song has some folky vibes, we used redpipes here which is a sort of electronic pipes, delivered by Andrei Oltean."
Available formats:
- CD Mediabook
- LP in various colours
- Digital
Pre-order here.
Tracklisting:
"Szarvas"
"Köszöntsd a hajnalt"
"Gömböc"
"Az energiamegmaradás törvénye"
"Móló"
"A kupolaváros titka"
"Kiscsikó (Irénke dala)"
"Piros-sárga"
"Vadak (Az átváltozás rítusai)"
"Zúzmara"
"Köszöntsd A Hajnalt" video:
"Piros-sárga" video: