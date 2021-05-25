THY CATAFALQUE Streaming New Single From Upcoming Vadak Album

May 25, 2021, 49 minutes ago

news heavy metal thy catafalque

THY CATAFALQUE Streaming New Single From Upcoming Vadak Album

Avant-garde entity Thy Catafalque will be releasing its tenth masterpiece, Vadak, on June 25 via Season Of Mist. The Hungarian mastermind is now unveiling the latest mind-bending single, "Köszöntsd A Hajnalt."

Hungarian mastermind Tamás Kátai comments: "'Köszöntsd a hajnalt' means 'Greet the Dawn' and it features Martina Horváth on vocals and although the song has some folky vibes, we used redpipes here which is a sort of electronic pipes, delivered by Andrei Oltean."

Available formats:

- CD Mediabook
- LP in various colours
- Digital

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Szarvas"
"Köszöntsd a hajnalt"
"Gömböc"
"Az energiamegmaradás törvénye"
"Móló"
"A kupolaváros titka"
"Kiscsikó (Irénke dala)"
"Piros-sárga"
"Vadak (Az átváltozás rítusai)"
"Zúzmara"

"Köszöntsd A Hajnalt" video:

"Piros-sárga" video:



Featured Audio

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - "Brace For Impact"

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - "Brace For Impact"

Featured Video

KILL RITUAL - “Thy Will Be Done”

KILL RITUAL - “Thy Will Be Done”

Latest Reviews