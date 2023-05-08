THY CATAFALQUE Streaming New Song "Testen túl"; Audio

May 8, 2023, an hour ago

news heavy metal thy catafalque

Hungarian avant-garde metal act, Thy Catafalque, have released the new song, "Testen túl", from their upcoming album Alföld, out June 16 via Season Of Mist. Listen below:

Meaning “The Earth,” Alföld is grounded in the project’s heavy beginnings. While the record takes a cue from Thy Catafalque’s early days, mastermind Tamás Kátai’s modern progressive instincts shine through, elevating the record beyond the realm of metal as-you-know-it and once again creating a cutting-edge sound that’s far ahead of its time.

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"A csend hegyei"
"Testen túl"
"A földdel egyenlo"
"Alföld"
"Folyondár"
"Csillagot görgeto"
"A felkelo hold országa"
"Szíriusz"
"Néma vermek"

“A Csend Hegyei” video:

“Néma Vermek” video:



