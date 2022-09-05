THY ROW To Release One Year Anniversary Vinyl For Unchained; Includes X JAPAN Cover

Finnish heavy metal band Thy Row will celebrate the one-year anniversary of their debut album Unchained with the release of a limited edition vinyl along with a brand new digital single entitled "Blue Blood", a cover of one of the biggest hits by the biggest Japanese metal band of all time X Japan.

The band comments:

"We were so proud of how our debut album turned out, that we knew that it deserved a vinyl release with a bonus track as well as a brand new vinyl master. The bonus track which was initially released only in Japan is a cover of the country's biggest ever metal band X Japan. We've had a ton of fun performing the song ‘Blue Blood’ live multiple times, and while recording Unchained we decided to record that one as well! The result is energetic and heavy, just as the speed metal classic should be! Join us and our wonderful label Rockshots Records who were open to realizing these wishes in celebrating the one-year anniversary of our first album, and we hope you enjoy what we have to offer with these releases!"

The vinyl was mastered by Svante Forsbäck (Rammstein, Volbeat) at Chartmakers Studios, and will be released together with the digital single “Blue Blood (X Japan Cover)” on October 7, 2022.

Recommended for fans of Scorpions, Megadeth, and Queen, Thy Row's vinyl of Unchained is available for preorder at the Rockshots Records webshop.

Founded in 2017, Thy Row made their first entry on the Finnish scene with their 2019 independently released self-titled EP. The record's lead single "The Round" reached over 110K streams on Spotify and added to the EP's overall praise that gave the group the opportunity to tour Japan in 2019 with Beast In Black and Swallow The Sun.

Following the success of that EP, Thy Row's offered up their first full-length, a fresh mix of the finest heavy metal with modern hard rock that every metalhead can bang their heads to. With ten tracks, there are lots of great melodies spiced up with shakin’ riffs that are sure to encourage fans to turn up their stereo knobs all the way to eleven and enjoy.

Unchained features guest artists Ben Varon (Oceanhoarse, ex-Amoral), Ilja Jalkanen (Raskasta Joulua, Kiuas), and Teemu Mäntysaari (Wintersun, Smackbound) plus was mixed by Jussi Kraft (Starkraft Studio) and partly by Nino Laurenne (Sonic Pump Studios).