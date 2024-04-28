THY WILL BE DONE Release Blistering New Track "Prelude To Apostasy"

Breaking the silence with a roar, Thy Will Be Done emerges from the depths, unleashing their long-awaited sonic onslaught upon the world! After years of anticipation, the dark horse of metal is back with a vengeance, ready to conquer eardrums and ignite souls with their ferocious, bone-crushing new track, "Prelude To Apostasy". The song comes out via the band’s Eye.On Lion Recordings with KMG Distribution handling the worldwide distribution, through which the band recently released their entire back catalog on streaming platforms for the first time; all newly remastered by George Richter.

Brace yourselves as Thy Will Be Done returns, not just with new music, but with an accompanying video. Check it out below.

Dive headfirst into the abyss of cinematic allegory with Thy Will Be Done's haunting music video for their blistering new track, "Prelude To Apostasy", helmed by the visionary director, Chariot of Black Moth (Steve Von Till, Napalm Death). Prepare to be captivated by a visual feast that seamlessly blends the enigmatic allure of Soviet montage theory with the mind-bending magic of the Kuleshov Effect. This is not for the faint of heart.

Being only their second music video in nearly two decades, and enthralled by the director's visionary flair, the band deliberately selected him for his seamless alignment with the song's essence, masterfully translating their conceptual musings into a cinematic monument.

Viewers are advised to brace themselves for a visually stunning journey that pushes boundaries, yet may provoke deep emotions, making it a riveting watch for those ready to confront the unexpected.

“It really casts a light on the intricate dance of cognitive dissonance within societies, illuminating the nuanced interplay of conflicting ideologies and beliefs,” says vocalist and lyricist J.Costa, “To alleviate the discomfort caused by inconsistency in one’s thoughts and emotions, some people mentally compartmentalize their feelings, allowing them to continue about their lives while avoiding thoughts or images related to violence and suffering. Or, perhaps some are just desensitized.”

“With meticulous attention to detail, Jakub (Chariot of Black Moth) weaves together a tapestry of selected imagery that challenges our perception and leaves us questioning the very fabric of reality.” J.Costa continues, “Each cut, each sequence, is designed to elicit a visceral response and ignite the imagination.”

But it's not just the technical mastery that sets this music video apart—it's the reverence for the cinematic pioneers who paved the way, “Through subtle nods to Kuleshov and Eisenstein, Jakub pays homage to their legacy while pushing the envelope of visual storytelling into uncharted territory.”

(Photo credit: Jeremy Saffer)