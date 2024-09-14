THY WILL BE DONE Return With Their First Full-Length Album In 15 Years, Pillar Of Fire

Prepare for an auditory awakening as Thy Will Be Done, the revered titans of the North Eastern metal scene, return with their monumental new album, Pillar Of Fire. Breaking a 15-year silence, this incredible group resurfaces with a vengeance, poised to captivate listeners and reignite passion with their signature blend of thunderous riffs and uncompromising intensity.

Adding to the excitement of this monumental release is the return of original bassist Eric Tavares. Vocalist J. Costa states:

“Our previous bass player, Chris Cote, had reached out to Eric to fill-in for him this past Summer for some shows, and subsequently has things he’s taking care of in life.” Costa continues, “It was an amicable decision to move forward with Eric as our bassist. The first rehearsal reaffirmed the deep connection and synergy that has always been at the heart of this band. We love Cote, he crushed it on this album; he’s Family; and we always wish our Family the best!”

With Pillar Of Fire, Thy Will Be Done is not only resurrecting their signature sound, but also redefining their legacy with an album that is both a celebration of their past and a bold step into the future. Engineered by long-time guitarist of the band, Kurt Fraunfelter, as well as mixed by Kurt along with lead guitarist, Chris Robinson, it makes the fourth studio release following the acclaimed Temple EP in 2012. The album was mastered by George Richter of Edestus Audio, and once again released via the band’s own Eye.On Lion Recordings with world-wide distribution handled by KMG Distribution.

Thy Will Be Done will be releasing limited edition CDs and bonus material via their Bandcamp page. Pre-orders will begin on Monday, September 16th and will be released in late November at the band’s own curated festival on Saturday, November 30th at the Vault in New Bedford, MA. The festival will include the return of Beyond The Embrace, and will mark their first performance in 16 years.

Pillar Of Fire artwork and tracklisting:

"Prelude To Apostasy"

"Perils Of Recursion"

"Echoes & Narcissists"

"A Fool To Fall"

"The Initiates"

"An Eternal Light"

"Encore Abomination"

"Truth Won’t Hide"

"Last Ghost To Kill"

"Join, Or Die"

"Eye, The Ascension"

(Photo: Marlene Buckley Krukiel)