THYRFING Release New Single And First Ever Official Music Video "Döp dem i eld"

Vanagandr is the forthcoming new full-length from long-running Swedish Viking/Pagan metal act, Thyrfing. Set for release on August 27 via Despotz Records, the record serves as the band’s first proper studio output in eight years.

Vanagandr was co-recorded and co-produced by Jakob Herrmann (In Flames, Machine Head, Evergrey) at Top Floor Studios, in Gothenburg, Sweden with renowned producer/engineer Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, U.D.O., Katatonia) looking after the mix and mastering. The art concept for Vanagandr was executed by former Dark Tranquillity guitarist Niklas Sundin of Cabin Fever Media who reconnects with the band once again (he did the Vansinnesvisor album back in 2002).

In advance of the record’s official release, today Thyrfing unveil a video for first single, “Döp dem i eld” (translation: “Baptize Them With Fire”). A powerful, heavy, and aggressive track packed with groove and melody, it’s the perfect way to re-establish the band and celebrate their new union with Despotz Records. This will be the first of two new videos produced for the band by Patric Ullaeus (Dimmu Borgir, Europe, Arch Enemy).



Comments Thyrfing in a collective statement, “The opening track was actually the first song written for the album, back in 2015. It’s quite a straightforward song: a lot of aggression and intense drumming with our measures, still carrying both groove, melody, and epic moments. Also, it’s the first single and first-ever video for Thyrfing!”





Thyrfing emerged from the ever-growing underground scene in Sweden back in 1995. After seven full-length albums and numerous live performances worldwide, the band stands among the most revered of the Viking/Pagan metal genre and 2021 will prove that Thyrfing are so much more with a truly outstanding and self-contained musical offering.



Named in honor of the sword “Tyrfing” in Norse mythology, a cursed blade that appears in several tales and myths, mythology has played a profound role in the scenery and imagery of Thyrfing’s music and lyrics, something which is still intact in 2021. Despite there being no new studio recordings since 2013’s acclaimed De ödeslösa, Thyrfing has remained active on the tour circuit with appearances at the likes of Wacken Open Air, Summer Breeze, and Sweden Rock Festival, amongst many other shows and festival slots. The lure of creating new music always remained however, and beginning in 2015, plans were made for what would become Vanagandr, the band’s eighth studio release.



Lineup:

Jens Rydén – vocals

Patrik Lindgren – guitars

Fredrik Hernborg – guitars

Joakim Kristensson – bass, keyboards

Dennis Ekdahl – drums

(Photo - Jens Rydén)