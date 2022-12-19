Tickets On Sale Now For 6th Annual Metal Hall Of Fame Gala With TWISTED SISTER, LOU GRAMM, CHRIS IMPELLITTERI, And RAVEN

The Metal Hall Of Fame recently announced the induction of four hard rock and heavy metal legends into the Metal Hall Of Fame: Twisted Sister, Lou Gramm, Chris Impellitteri, and Raven. Celebrated guitarist Steve Vai (Whitesnake, David Lee Roth) and legendary drummer Mike Portnoy, (Winery Dogs) will induct Twisted Sister.

The event will include numerous performances, surprise artist appearances, a Meet & Greet, and All Star Jams. It will be hosted by radio/television music Icon Eddie Trunk, with entertainment personality Cathy Rankin.

The 6th Annual Metal Hall Of Fame Gala, "The most important night in Hard Rock and Heavy Metal", will take place January 26, 2023, at the Canyon Club, Agoura Hills, C.A.

Purchase tickets here. 35.00 Advance / 45.00 at the Door.

Celebrity Red Carpet: 6 PM

Doors Open: 7 PM

Performances/All Star Jams: 8 PM

“The 6th Annual Metal Hall Of Fame Charity Gala is going to be an amazing event as always," says Metal Hall Of Fame CEO Pat Gesualdo. "There will be numerous Legendary Hard Rock and Heavy Metal artist Inductions, and many exciting surprises and performances!!"

"Twisted Sister is honored to be recognized by the Metal Hall Of Fame and have our names alongside many of our peers," says Jay Jay French.

The 6th Annual Metal Hall Of Fame Gala is presented by ROCAVAKA - The Vaka That Rocks!