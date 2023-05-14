TIGERTAILZ Pay Homage To The '80s With New Single / Video "You Can't Stop The Rock"

The new Tigertailz single, "You Can’t Stop The Rock", is now available from all the usual digital outlets. It is the first new music written by the band since their Blast album in 2016.

Guitarist Jay Pepper comments: "We wanted to put out something fun and entertaining, paying homage to the '80s classic rock era, and this track captures that vibe perfectly."

This fits in with the band’s upcoming special guest appearance on Steel Panther’s Ireland dates later this month, and then a headline show at The Underworld, Camden – June 3rd.

According to xsrock.com, Tigertailz are currently re-recording a selection of their finest tracks from their back catalogue for a Best Of Volume I and II’ Album compilation, due for release end of 2023.

Check out "You Can't Stop The Rock" below.

In December 2022, Cardiff, UK-based rockers, Tigertailz, welcomed Power Quest/Dendera frontman, Ashley Edison, as their new vocalist.

It's said certain metals cannot be mixed, they cause corrosion. Surely this is true when trying to meld together a power metal vocalist and the UK's most prolific glam metal band?

Guitarist/founder Jay Pepper: "Some things should never happen, and yet when Ashley came to the studio and began singing 'Sick Sex', the mountains in Wales started to rumble, an earthquake was happening, and his voice was causing it! From that moment I knew people had to hear it. Ashley singing Tigertailz songs is like a jet engine running on Nitroglycerin!"

Ashley Edison: "I am SO excited to be joining the legends in Tigertailz! A band that not only inspired so many but still put on a hell of a show! When I was with Jay singing Sick Sex, everything just felt right and fell into place perfectly! The guys have been so incredible to work with and I can't wait to get going on some exciting future projects together!"

The band released Bezerk's "Sick Sex", reworked and accompanied by a powerful video depicting stereotyping of women and the dark world of S&M. The single is available from all the usual digital outlets.

The band have also announced their first live show for 2023, taking place at The Underworld in Camden, London on Saturday, June 3.