TILEN HUDRAP Parts Ways With U.D.O. - "It's Time For Me To Pursue Other Interests In The Metal World"

U.D.O. bassist, Tilen Hudrap, has announced that he has left the band. His statement follows:

"Dear fans,

"I want to inform you that I decided to leave the U.D.O. band on my own accord. This is completely my decision, I came to it after weeks of careful consideration.

"After 4 albums (2 studio albums and 1 live album/DVD and studio compilation) and worldwide live tours and performances with both U.D.O. and Dirkschneider I decided that it's time for me to pursue other interests in the metal world.

"Thanks to all the fans all over the world for the massive support and good luck to the band on all future endeavors.

"There is SO much more to come!

"Thanks to everyone again, Tilen."

A message from U.D.O. states: "We wish you all the best for the future Tilen! We see you somewhere on the road!"



(Top photo - Tim Tronckoe)