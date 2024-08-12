TILL LINDEMANN To Launch North American Tour In September; RAMMSTEIN Singer Documents His Journey To The US In New Tour Trailer Video

Till Lindemann, the singer of platinum-award winning industrial metal band, Rammstein, embarks on his first-ever solo tour of the Americas next month, with the 15-date trek kicking off on September 17 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio. Watch a new trailer below.

The tour, which comes in support of Lindemann’s recently released album, Zunge, also includes festival performances at Louder Than Life, Aftershock and outings at Knotfest in both Des Moines and São Paulo.

The Till Lindemann band includes guitar players Jes Paige and Emily Ruvidich, bass player Danny Lohner (Nine Inch Nails), keyboardist Constance Day and drummer Joe Letz (Combichrist).

Tickets for all dates are on-sale now with ticketing links available at Till-Lindemann.com. Openers on headlining dates are Twin Temple and Aesthetic Perfection.

Tour dates:

September

17 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

19 - Dallas, TX - The Factory Deep Ellum

21 - Des Moines, IA - Knotfest Iowa

23 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore Detroit

25 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore Silver Spring

27 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

29 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

October

1 - New York, NY - Pier 17 Rooftop

3 - Toronto, ON - Great Canadian Casino Resort

5 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth Life

7 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

10 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

12 - Chandler, AZ - Rawhide Event Center

14 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

20 - Sāo Paulo, BR - Knotfest Brazil

(Photo - Jens Koch)