TILL LINDEMANN To Launch North American Tour In September; RAMMSTEIN Singer Documents His Journey To The US In New Tour Trailer Video
August 12, 2024, an hour ago
Till Lindemann, the singer of platinum-award winning industrial metal band, Rammstein, embarks on his first-ever solo tour of the Americas next month, with the 15-date trek kicking off on September 17 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio. Watch a new trailer below.
The tour, which comes in support of Lindemann’s recently released album, Zunge, also includes festival performances at Louder Than Life, Aftershock and outings at Knotfest in both Des Moines and São Paulo.
The Till Lindemann band includes guitar players Jes Paige and Emily Ruvidich, bass player Danny Lohner (Nine Inch Nails), keyboardist Constance Day and drummer Joe Letz (Combichrist).
Tickets for all dates are on-sale now with ticketing links available at Till-Lindemann.com. Openers on headlining dates are Twin Temple and Aesthetic Perfection.
Tour dates:
September
17 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port
19 - Dallas, TX - The Factory Deep Ellum
21 - Des Moines, IA - Knotfest Iowa
23 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore Detroit
25 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore Silver Spring
27 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life
29 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
October
1 - New York, NY - Pier 17 Rooftop
3 - Toronto, ON - Great Canadian Casino Resort
5 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth Life
7 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
10 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
12 - Chandler, AZ - Rawhide Event Center
14 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
20 - Sāo Paulo, BR - Knotfest Brazil
(Photo - Jens Koch)