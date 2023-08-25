TILL THE DIRT Feat. ATHEIST’s KELLY SHAEFER Drop Lyric Video For "Privilege" Feat. JEFF LOOMIS; Outside The Spiral Album Released

Extreme progressive metal band, Till The Dirt, has released their debut album, Outside The Spiral, via Nuclear Blast Records.

Spearheaded by influential metal legend Kelly Shaefer (Atheist), the newly formed group has defied the confines of death metal with a massively heavy sound influenced by the juxtaposing styles of grunge, black metal, jazz, rock, dark wave and even classic pop. Shaefer’s unique take on the music swayed legendary death metal producer Scott Burns (Death, Cannibal Corpse, Deicide) out of retirement to work on the record with mixing and mastering by Ryan Vincent at Apollo Alternative. The result is an eclectic, progressive outlier record that takes listeners on an insane journey outside the norms of traditional metal.

Today, the band has also debuted a lyric video for the song, "Privilege", which features metal luminary Jeff Loomis (Arch Enemy, ex-Nevermore). Watch the clip below.

Commenting on "Privilege", Shaefer says: “I couldn't be more excited to unleash the 3rd single from Outside The Spiral. This track is probably the closest to the template of what I'm most proud of about this album. And lyrically, it is a bit of a tribute to the very ‘Privilege’ of just breathing each new day as it comes. I'm excited for the world to hear the complete album! It's at minimum a new frontier.”

Order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

“Starring Role”

“Outside The Spiral”

“Privilege”

“As It Seems”

“Invitation”

“Forest Of Because”

“Who Awaits”

“Insist And Demand”

“The Good The Bad The Other”

“Watch You Grow Old”

“Bring On The Gods”

"Starring Role":

“Outside The Spiral” lyric video:

Lineup:

Kelly Shaefer - Vocals

Jerry Witunsky - Guitars

Ian Waye - Guitars

Yoav Ruiz Feingold - Bass

Dylan Marks - Drums