TILL THE DIRT Feat. ATHEIST’s KELLY SHAEFER Release New Single “Starring Role”

After their volcanic introduction last month, extreme metal band Till The Dirt return with their follow-up single “Starring Role.” The catastrophic track is found on the band’s Scott Burns produced, debut record, Outside The Spiral, due out August 25 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Influential death metal legend, Atheist vocalist and Till The Dirt mastermind Kelly Shaefer comments on the new song:

“‘Starring Role’ is the first track on the album. It’s a song that ranks among my favorites on the record, and also a favorite of producer Scott Burns. It's a straight up ripper! It encompasses all of the unique hybrid qualities of this whole album. Lyrically it is a song about the oddness of dreams and the role we sometimes do not seem to play, or understand as we awake from them. This is a perfect banger for cranking loud, and driving at high speeds!”

With his new project, Shaefer steers away from mining his own extensive well of death metal, exploring beyond the genre’s traditional confines and incorporating an extreme fusion of grunge, black metal, jazz, rock, dark wave, a dash of classic pop and other styles. The new record also features a slew of guest musicians each contributing their own skills to Shaefer’s overall vision.

Shaefer says of the new record:

“My writing went into overdrive during lockdown, and I was writing and recording a new song almost daily as well as playing on the demos. I was inviting friends for solos and guest spots, one being Jeff Loomis (Arch Enemy/Nevermore) and also John Longstreth (Origin). Scott Burns really helped me pull it all in, because we had so many songs to work with and had to narrow to 11. It's one of the most prolific moments in my career and I'm proud to say there is zero filler on this record. I couldn't be more proud of it.”

That’s right. Outside The Spiral was produced by non-other than death metal G.O.A.T. Scott Burns (Death, Cannibal Corpse, Deicide), who came out of retirement to oversee the record’s production.

Burns comments on the collaboration:

“Kelly and I were talking and he said let me send you some of my new bands material. The first track he sent me was ‘Outside The Spiral.’ I was blown away. I loved everything about it. It was simply a great song to me. It was brutal, it was catchy, and it was memorable where I could sing it back in my head after a couple of listens. I also loved it because it didn't sound like anything I heard on Sirius XM’s Liquid Metal. To me it was original just like in the old days when I used to record bands. It was why the bands I recorded got signed, because they were original. And then to top it off he sent me dozens of others songs and they were equally as good. I think TTD rocks and wish nothing but the best for the band. It is but a sliver.....”

The title track “Outside The Spiral,” features a guest performance by Testament bassist Steve Di Giorgio.

Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

“Starring Role”

“Outside The Spiral”

“Privilege”

“As It Seems”

“Invitation”

“Forest Of Because”

“Who Awaits”

“Insist And Demand”

“The Good The Bad The Other”

“Watch You Grow Old”

“Bring On The Gods”

"Starring Role":

“Outside The Spiral” lyric video: