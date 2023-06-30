TILL THE DIRT Feat. ATHEIST’s KELLY SHAEFER Sign To Nuclear Blast; Outside The Spiral Debut Out In August

Massively influential death metal legend and Atheist vocalist Kelly Shaefer has returned with a new band, Till The Dirt, and joined forces with Nuclear Blast Records for the band’s debut record, Outside The Spiral, due out August 25.

Shaefer comments on the signing to Nuclear Blast:

“As an extreme metal artist, there is no better place to land than Nuclear Blast. A staff that is second to none, and as a label I feel they share the same passion I have for metal music. So it's a true honor to release this record to the world on the best metal label on the planet!”

With his new project, Shaefer steers away from mining his own extensive well of death metal, exploring beyond the genre’s traditional confines and incorporating an extreme fusion of grunge, black metal, jazz, rock, dark wave, a dash of classic pop and other styles. The new record also features a slew of guest musicians each contributing their own skills to Shaefer’s overall vision.

Shaefer says of the new record:

“My writing went into overdrive during lockdown, and I was writing and recording a new song almost daily as well as playing on the demos. I was inviting friends for solos and guest spots, one being Jeff Loomis (Arch Enemy/Nevermore) and also John Longstreth (Origin). Scott Burns really helped me pull it all in, because we had so many songs to work with and had to narrow to 11. It's one of the most prolific moments in my career and I'm proud to say there is zero filler on this record. I couldn't be more proud of it.”

That’s right. Outside The Spiral was produced by non-other than death metal G.O.A.T. Scott Burns (Death, Cannibal Corpse, Deicide), who came out of retirement to oversee the record’s production.

Burns comments on the collaboration:

“Kelly and I were talking and he said let me send you some of my new bands material. The first track he sent me was ‘Outside The Spiral.’ I was blown away. I loved everything about it. It was simply a great song to me. It was brutal, it was catchy, and it was memorable where I could sing it back in my head after a couple of listens. I also loved it because it didn't sound like anything I heard on Sirius XM’s Liquid Metal. To me it was original just like in the old days when I used to record bands. It was why the bands I recorded got signed, because they were original. And then to top it off he sent me dozens of others songs and they were equally as good. I think TTD rocks and wish nothing but the best for the band. It is but a sliver.....”

Today, Till The Dirt has revealed the record’s first single, the title track “Outside The Spiral,” which features a guest performance by Testament bassist Steve Di Giorgio.

Shaefer adds about the new song:

“‘Outside The Spiral’ was the very first of over 25 songs I wrote for what would become the debut for Till The Dirt. However I didn't start with the intention of a new band or album, I was writing and recording Atheist ideas during the early lockdown of Covid. So when I finished the demo, I sent to people I trust to give me honest opinions, one being bassist extraordinaire Steve Digiorgio, and the other legendary producer Scott Burns. Both agreed that it was something of a hybrid..sort of a different path. Inevitably it was inspiring to hear the positive feedback. Scott Burns then agreed to produce this record, and Steve agreed to play bass on this track.”

Di Giorgio says:

"Kelly and I go back with our own bands as far as 1987, Raging Death comp. I've always appreciated the level and precision that Atheist played, and admired the multifaceted vocals of Mr. Shaefer. When he hit me up to throw down a bass track on his new project it was a no-brainer. Hell yes! Not only was it an easy decision based on old friend, Scott Burns, being involved...but Kelly gave ME the choice of which track appealed to me. I chose ‘Outside the Spiral’ for the eerily spacey riffs and the trippiness of the vocals. Both qualities befitting my whacked out fretless contributions on bass. Killer track on a killer new album...enjoy!"

Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

“Starring Role”

“Outside The Spiral”

“Privilege”

“As It Seems”

“Invitation”

“Forest Of Because”

“Who Awaits”

“Insist And Demand”

“The Good The Bad The Other”

“Watch You Grow Old”

“Bring On The Gods”

“Outside The Spiral” lyric video: